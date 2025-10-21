×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto urges Kenyans to report hospitals that charge SHA members

By Mercy Kahenda | Oct. 21, 2025
President William Ruto. [file, Standard]

President William Ruto has asked Kenyans who are asked to pay for healthcare services despite the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to report such cases to the police.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui on Monday, Ruto said the Kenya Kwanza administration had allocated sufficient funds to provide quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

He said the Social Health Authority (SHA) guarantees access to care for everyone who has registered with the scheme.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“If you go to a hospital and have registered with SHA, you must be treated and the government will pay for you. Do not pay anything,” said Ruto.

“If there is a hospital charging Kenyans any money, I want wananchi to report to the police because the government has already provided funds to cover hospital expenses for all Kenyans.”

The President emphasised that healthcare should not be a privilege for the wealthy or the formally employed but a right for every Kenyan.

“We want health to be a right for every Kenyan. That is why we have rolled out UHC to ensure every Kenyan can access treatment,” he said.

Data by SHA shows that at least 26 million Kenyans have so far registered with SHA, with a target of 30 million expected to have enrolled by December.

In Kitui, Ruto revealed that 405,000 out of expected 1.2 million people have registered with SHA, representing 36 per cent of the county’s population.
“I want to ask the people of Kitui to register with SHA. Registration is free,” the President said. 

He explained that registration with the scheme that replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will help the government plan better for healthcare needs, including the supply of medicines, deployment of health workers, and provision of equipment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Social Health Authority (SHA) SHA Payments NHIF-SHA Transition
.

Latest Stories

The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
Enterprise
By Paul Kariuki
11 mins ago
Kenyan wins top Africa Prize for engineering
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
11 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
Enterprise
By Maryann Muganda
11 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
By Maryann Muganda 11 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
By David Odongo 6 hrs ago
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
By Edwin Nyarangi and Jacinta Mutura 6 hrs ago
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
By Barrack Muluka 6 hrs ago
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved