Duale unveils Sh5.4b bailout and anti-fraud drive for Taifa Care rollout

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 2, 2025
Service providers were guided on resolving common challenges such as documentation gaps.

The Ministry of Health has begun a series of consultative forums with private healthcare providers to strengthen collaboration in the rollout of Taifa Care, a key pillar of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

In a meeting held on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale convened senior officials from the Social Health Authority (SHA), the Digital Health Agency (DHA), healthcare regulators, and 176 private healthcare providers from seven counties: Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Nyeri, Embu, and Kirinyaga.

The discussions focused on healthcare financing, claims management, and digital reforms, including new measures to streamline claim processing, address payment delays, and curb fraud. 

Providers were guided on resolving common challenges such as documentation gaps, late submissions, upcoding, and inappropriate claim practices.

The Ministry also announced plans to secure Sh5.4 billion from the National Treasury to settle legacy National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) debts below Sh10 million, in line with a presidential directive.

To strengthen collaboration, the meeting agreed on several key actions: appointment of dedicated SHA relationship managers, establishment of a joint Taifa Care “One-Stop Shop” at SHA headquarters and Huduma Centres, deployment of Artificial Intelligence to detect fraud, and closer alignment with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board to ensure members receive approved medicines.

Further, quarterly progress meetings will be held between the Ministry, SHA, and private healthcare representatives, while SHA will publish standard operating procedures and benefit package details on its website for transparency.

Earlier this week, the Ministry engaged faith-based organizations, including the Christian Health Association of Kenya and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, in similar discussions.

Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to open dialogue and transparency, noting that both private and faith-based providers remain central partners in delivering quality, affordable, and sustainable healthcare across all counties.

.

