Why deadly rabies is harboured in man's trusted friend

A child plays with a dog, at Alara village in Bondo. [File, Standard]

In almost every town across Kenya, from Nairobi’s bustling streets to remote trading centres, stray dogs roam in search of food. Some move in packs, others play with children, while many are chased away with stones. Stray cats too, wander streets scavenging for scraps. Yet, whether strays or pets, these animals carry a hidden danger: rabies.

Rabies, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is an infectious viral disease almost always fatal once symptoms appear. Dogs are the main hosts and account for 99 per cent of human rabies deaths.