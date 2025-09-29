×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers

By Mercy Kahenda | Sep. 29, 2025

Volunteers donate blood at blood donation satellite at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, on September 13, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Prof Julius Ogeng’o of the University of Nairobi says research has identified blood as a major problem in Kenya, resulting in many deaths.

To curb the deaths, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) initiative has been adopted, conducted in five stages, namely advocacy and community awareness, research evidence and upscaling, health systems innovation and data strengthening.

The research gave birth to Rural Outreach and Mobilisation networking (Roaming blood), circus by Kenya Obstetrics and Gynaecologist Society and Midwives Association of Kenya to help mobilise blood to end PPH.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The initiative entails focusing on women in rural communities because they’re marginalised. 

“Women who suffer adverse effects of PPH are those in rural communities. The big scheme is aimed at registering and network donors. It will create a system like Uber, where it will select nearest donor and tell them to link up for donation. It will as well link up ambulances and health personnel to ferry blood to nearest hospital,” says the researcher.

Piloting of the technology was done at Pumwani Maternity Hospital because of its high volume of deliveries and its location in informal settlement.

Additionally, sensitisation is underway to woo students as potential blood donors.

The technology will link hospitals, dispensary and all healthcare institutions and health providers and those involved in blood chain distribution.

“All hospitals who subscribe to the network will be able to reach out just by a click of a button to get blood, saving patients,” says Prof Ogeng’o.

The technology is expected to be rolled out soon.

Scaling will prioritise hot spot counties among them Turkana, Migori, Siaya, Marsabit, Garrisa and Isiolo. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Postpartum Haemorrhage Roaming Blood Pumwani Maternity Hospital Midwives Association of Kenya
.

Latest Stories

KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
Football
By Washington Onyango
5 hrs ago
Rising Starlets shift focus to Tanzania clash
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
World Mountain Running star Kiriago says he was inspired by Tokyo team
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
By Juliet Omelo 5 hrs ago
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
By Daniel Chege 5 hrs ago
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved