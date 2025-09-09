When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life

On October 6, 2020, veterinarian Dr John Kariuki fell in his bathroom. It took one year of excruciating pain, surgeries and a myriad of drugs before healing.
What almost ended him was not the fall but an unseen enemy known as the silent pandemic that refused to bow even to medicine: antimicrobial resistance.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article