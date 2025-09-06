Why Nakuru hospital is detaining 132 infants

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale when he denied that the ministry has not paid nonexistent hospitals in the Social Health Authority (SHA) payment claims while speaking at Afya House on August 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The surgery was supposed to end their pain. Instead, the noble initiative for 132 children, who received surgery during a paediatric surgical camp at Nakuru Level Five Hospital, has turned into a nightmare for both the minors and their parents.