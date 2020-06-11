×
Covid-19: 11 succumb as Kenya records 73 new cases

By Judah Ben-Hur | October 12th 2020 at 03:41:28 GMT +0300

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 73 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 41, 619.

In a statement sent to media houses by the Ministry of Health on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 2,001 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 593, 199.

In terms of gender, 46 are male and 27 are female while the youngest case is a 17-year-old and the oldest is aged 77.

Of the new cases, 70 are Kenyans while three are foreigners.

On a positive note, 97 patients recovered with 31 on the home-based care programme while 66 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 31, 097.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

On a sad note, 11 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 777.

Distribution

Nairobi leads with 34 cases followed by Kilifi 18, Mombasa 11, Busia 4, Taita Tavet 2, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Meru and Uasin Gishu one case each.

The 34 cases in Nairobi are from Kibra and Westlands 3 cases each, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamkunji, Langata, Makadara, Mathare, Roysambu, Ruaraka and Starehe 2 cases each.

In Kilifi, the 18 cases are from Magarini 12, Malindi 4 and Kilifi South 2.

