New low as 22 new coronavirus cases reported

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman at a past press briefing. [File, Standard]

The Health Ministry on Monday reported 22 new coronavirus infections from some 595 samples screened in the past 24 hours, effectively highlighting the State's reduced testing capabilities.

The new positive cases bring the infection tally to 39,449 with a bulk of them registered in counties under the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said all the new cases, save for one, were of Kenyans.

There were also 376 recoveries to increase the total to 27,035. Dr Aman said 360 of those patients were in the home-based care programme while the rest were in hospitals.

Covid 19 Time Series

Regrettably, four patients succumbed to the virus in the past day. There have now been some 735 deaths recorded in Kenya.

Dr Aman further reported that 1,029 health workers have caught the virus since the first case was reported on March 13, and 16 have died.

"Out of these 526 are male and 503 are female," Dr Aman told a press briefing in Nairobi.

He went on, "Our case fatality rate for health workers still remain very low at 1.6 per cent."

