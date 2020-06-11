Seven more patients die as country records 184 new Covid-19 cases

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman. [File, Standard]

184 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours increasing the total caseload to 38,713.



The figure stems from a sample of 4,700 tests, taking the tally of total tests done to 552,646.



Out of the 184 cases, 170 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. 110 of those infected are male while 74 are females. Still in the demographics, the oldest person who contracted the virus in the past 24 hours is 88 years and the youngest is a two-month-old infant.



115 patients also recovered from the virus thus increasing the number of recoveries to 25,023. 67 of those who recovered have come from home based-care while 48 have been discharged from different health institutions.



Nairobi continues recording the highest number of cases having recorded 58 in the last 24 hours. Mombasa has recorded 22 cases, Kisumu 20, Nakuru, 13, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia 7, Machakos 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Narok 6, Kisii 6, Kiambu 4, Kwale 4, Homabay 3, Bomet 2, West Pokot, Makueni, Nandi and Siaya have recorded one case each.

Unfortunately, seven people have succumbed to the virus increasing the total number of death to 718.

The new numbers come in a week with revised Covid-19 protocols with Dr. Rashid Aman reminding Kenyans to continue adhering to the safety protocols even after two deaths were reported on Tuesday after a bar fight.