Covid-19: 210 test positive as revised protocols take effect

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman addresses the media during the daily update on Covid-19. [File, Standard]

Just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta relaxed the Covid-19 protocols on public gatherings, the country’s caseload has increased to 38,378 with 210 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The figure stems from a sample of 3,604 taking the tally of total tests done since March 12 to 545,019.

Out of the new infections, 127 are male while 83 are females with the youngest patient being six-month-old and the oldest at 91.

A total of 59 people have recovered from the virus increasing the total number of recoveries to 24,740. 49 of those who recovered have come from home based-care while 10 have been discharged from different health institutions.

Unfortunately, 7 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of fatalities to 707.

Covid 19 Time Series

Nairobi recorded 55 new infections, the highest in all counties followed by Kericho with 36, Kitui with 36, Kitui 24, Kiambu 21, Nakuru 19, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Kisii 8, Kilifi 6, Turkana 5, Embu 4, Wajir 2 while Machakos, Kakamega, Kwale, Nandi and Kajiado recorded one case each.

In Nairobi, the new cases are from Starehe seven (7) cases, Embakasi East and Westlands five(5) cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani and Roysambu four (4) cases, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi West, Kamkunji, Kibra, Langata and Mathare have two cases each.

In Kericho, 35 cases came from Ainamoi and one case from Belgut constituency.

Revised protocols

Yesterday, The President announced changes in the safety guidelines some of which were are taking effect today evening.

Speaking at the National Covid-19 Conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the curfew would start from 11pm to 4am, starting Tuesday, September 29. This a slight adjustment from the 9pm to 4am earlier observed and is expected to run for 60 days.

In a bid to de-escalate the guidelines, the President lifted the bans on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants, allowing them to operate up to 10pm.

Places of worship were given the green light to allow in up to third of their normal capacities of the buildings as 200 people get the nod to attend a wedding.

However, Uhuru warned against the rushed reopening of school saying the government was still monitoring trends and would issue reopening dates and plans at a later time.

"Don't focus on when the schools will re-open, focus on when the health and safety of our children will be guaranteed."

Part of the measures included the tax policies that the government seeks to use to continue stimulating the economy to recovery. This includes the VAT which he said will continue being imposed at 14pc until July 2021 as the income tax and resident tax stand at 25pc each until January 2021.

He also said that low-income earners will continue to receive 100pc tax relief until December 31, 2020.