US entity raises age for boys cut as it slashes HIV funding

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US entity raises age for boys cut as it slashes HIV funding

By Gatonye Gathura | September 20th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

A young man undergoes circumcision during a Voluntary Male Circumcision. (File, Standard)

An HIV elimination project funded by the US in Kenya that supports male circumcision as a way of ending HIV and Aids will now be paying for the circumcision of boys over 15 years only.

The US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), the funding entity, said it is unsafe to circumcise boys below that age. 

The new changes come even as US HIV and Aids funding to Kenya declined for the second year running from Sh54.7 billion ($505 million) in 2018 to Sh40.6 billion ($375 million) in 2019 and Sh35 billion ($324 million) in 2020.

The Kenya County Plan (COP20), a strategy plan published by Pepfar in July, said Kenya’s high target achievement in the voluntary male circumcision project was largely aided by the inclusion of underage boys.

The organisation also opined that  conventional surgical circumcision for this group is associated with a higher risk of glans injuries and urethral fistula.

“Conventional surgical circumcision of boys aged 10 to 14 years will stop but may be considered later if the newly-introduced strategies for eliminating current safety concerns are fully in place,” Pepfar said.

Information published last year by the Kenya Medical Research Institute and US researchers showed that some non-governmental bodies have been recruiting underage boys for circumcision by bribing them in order to meet high targets and secure funding.

The information also showed more than 36 boys and infants have lost their manhood in the 15 African countries implementing the project with the highest casualties being in Kenya and South Africa.

Most of the injuries were due to use of inappropriate forceps that have been banned since 2014. The forceps are known to be quicker than recommended alternatives, which means more cuts and hence more funding.

“These boys have suffered injuries that may cause permanent disfigurement, functional impairment, and lifelong psychological impact,” said a report by the Ministry of Health and several US State agencies.

Consequently, previous circumcision targets set by Pepfar, as a condition to access funding, have also being revised downwards from 200,000 in 2019 to 54,844 in 2020.

Handover plans

In the COP20, covering up to September 2021, Pepfar said it will also be handing over up to 70 per cent of its HIV and Aids support to the Kenyan government. It has proposed that such support be included under the under-performing Universal Health Coverage.

Justifying the reduced funding and handover plans, the US said it is because the HIV and Aids threat has largely been brought under control. However, a look inside the new strategy suggests Pepfar may be running away from what it has found to be a corrupt operational environment.

A major concern, Pepfar said, is the rampant corruption and fraud both within and outside the public sector.

“Poor internal control is widespread in Kenya and the hundreds of millions of US taxpayer funds made available by USAid represent a ripe target for those who would seek to enrich themselves at the expense of Kenyans needing treatment and prevention services,” Pepfar said

The organisation regrets that it has to waste extra funds, time and personnel in supervisory activities against fraud. But already, some 20 local civil societies have, under the US lobby group Health Gap, objected to the proposed 2020 funding cuts by Pepfar.

Plan opposed

Funding cuts made last year, the groups said, have had a major negative impact on the quality of HIV and Aids service delivery and that more reductions could be disastrous.

“COP20 must reverse funding cuts and increase funding by $60 million (Sh6.5 billion) to the overall programme to ensure the maintenance of current successes and to improve the quality of service delivery,” said the civil society groups.

They are especially concerned over funding to key populations – groups including gays, homosexuals, transgender, male and female prostitutes, drug injectors and adolescent girls. In response, Pepfar, in the new plan, puts special emphasis on reaching key populations especially homosexuals. COP20 targets to reach 80,064 men who have sex with men with care and empowerment in 24 counties.

During the period, the project also targets to put 267,044 adolescent girls, 23,632 female sex workers, 5,279 HIV and Aids discordant couples and 311 transgender persons on the daily HIV and Aids prevention pill.

Related Topics
HIV Pepfar US HIV and Aids funding
Share this story
Previous article
Traders get more days to tender for school desks
Next article
Mutula Kilonzo’s death and mystery of small pellets

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mutula Kilonzo’s death and mystery of small pellets
Mutula Kilonzo’s death and mystery of small pellets

LATEST STORIES

We are all hustlers, says Raila
We are all hustlers, says Raila

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles
Macharia Kamau 54 minutes ago
Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock

Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock
Awal Mohammed 1 hour ago
Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters

Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters
Simon Oyeng’ 15 hours ago
‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

Pkemoi Ng'enoh 17 hours ago

Read More

Outrage after woman in labour delivers outside Pumwani gate

Health & Science

Outrage after woman in labour delivers outside Pumwani gate

Outrage after woman in labour delivers outside Pumwani gate

Corona is here to stay, says new study

Health & Science

Corona is here to stay, says new study

Corona is here to stay, says new study

Surrogate parents 'to earn leave'

Health & Science

Surrogate parents 'to earn leave'

Surrogate parents 'to earn leave'

Self-medication linked to Covid-19 deaths

Health & Science

Self-medication linked to Covid-19 deaths

Self-medication linked to Covid-19 deaths

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.