';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: Kenya records 188 positive cases in last 24 hours

By Mireri Junior | September 13th 2020 at 04:04:35 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 188 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 36,157.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 3,092 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 497, 652.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In terms of gender, 149 are male and 39 are female while the youngest case is two-year-old and the oldest is aged 78.

SEE ALSO: Nairobi office rents down 7pc as Covid pounds Africa cities

Of the new cases, 183 are Kenyans while five are foreigners.

On a positive note, 296 patients recovered with 28 on the home-based care programme while 268 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,067.

On a sad note, Kagwe said 3 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 622.

Mombasa leads with 43, Turkana 29, Trans Nzoia 27, Nairobi 23, Kiambu 10, Nakuru 7, Kajiado 7, Uasin Gishu 5, Embu 5, Kisumi 4, Kericho, 4, Taita Taveta 4, Kitui 2,  Nyeri 2, Laikipia 2, Meru 2 while Machakos,Lamu, Samburu, Tharaka Nithi, Garissa and Kakamega 1 cases each.

The 43 cases in Mombasa are from Kisauni (15), Mvita (9), Changamwe and Jomvu (6) cases, Nyali (5) and Likoni (2).

SEE ALSO: Ministry needs to take bold steps in reopening schools

In Turkana, all the 29 cases are from Turkana Central

In Tran Nzoia, the 27 cases are from Saboti (21), Kiminini (4) and Endebes (2)

In Nairobi the 23 cases are from Dagoretti North (4), Kibra and Langata (3) cases each, Embakasi Central and Westlands (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South, Embaksi North, Embakasi West, Kamkunji, Kasarani, Makadara, Ruaaraka and Stare (1) case each.

Level of preparedness

The new cases come as it emerged yesterday that only seven counties have attained the 300 isolation bed capacity for Covid-19 preparedness, raising questions on how the Sh5 billion allocated for the exercise was utilised.

SEE ALSO: Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves

A report dated August 6, which assessed the level of preparedness, shows Garissa, Nairobi, Machakos, Mandera, Mombasa, Kakamega and Makueni are the only counties to have achieved the 300-bed capacity requirement.

The report states that there are several counties with ongoing construction works to increase their health infrastructure to meet the minimum requirements within the short term (30 days) and medium to long term (90 days).

“In addition to the health facility isolation beds, additional bed capacity of 4,015 isolation beds have also been identified from non-health facilities. This would cumulatively avail a bed capacity of 11,738 isolation beds for the pandemic,” it adds.

The report also found the counties to have inadequate staff.

Related Topics
Ministry of Health Covid-19 CS Mutahi Kagwe
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
How camp in the eye of Mara wildebeest storm obtained a lease

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Village soccer thrives despite lack of Covid-19 safety measures
Village soccer thrives despite lack of Covid-19 safety measures

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 188 positive cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kenya records 188 positive cases in last 24 hours

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How camp in the eye of Mara wildebeest storm obtained a lease

How camp in the eye of Mara wildebeest storm obtained a lease
Carolyne Chebet 2 hours ago
Kenya's iron ladies

Kenya's iron ladies
Judah Ben-Hur 3 hours ago
Common causes of back pain in women

Common causes of back pain in women
Pauline Muindi 8 hours ago
Village soccer thrives despite lack of Covid-19 safety measures

Village soccer thrives despite lack of Covid-19 safety measures

Bethuel Oduo 9 hours ago

Read More

Children deaths up in wake of pandemic

Health & Science

Children deaths up in wake of pandemic

Children deaths up in wake of pandemic
Chinese virologist breaks cover to claim she has proof coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

Health & Science

Chinese virologist breaks cover to claim she has proof coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

Chinese virologist breaks cover to claim she has proof coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab
Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

Health & Science

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand
Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet

Health & Science

Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet

Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.