Children deaths up in wake of pandemic

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Fight Covid-19 alongside other diseasesAlmost half of these under-five deaths will be newborns, the report says. “The fact that today more children live to see their first birthday than any time in history is a true mark of what can be achieved when the world puts health and well-being at the centre of our response,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He added that disruption to immunisation programmes from the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to reverse decades of progress against vaccine-preventable diseases like measles. The Ministry of Health already registered a decline in immunisation of children this year due to Covid-19.
SEE ALSO: Treasury eyes Sh1trn loan to climb out of Covid-19 debt holeAccording to the report, in sub-Saharan Africa one in 13 children died before reaching their fifth birthday in 2019 – a rate that is 20 times higher than the rate of one in 264 in the region of Australia and New Zealand and 20 years behind the world average, which achieved a one in 13 rate by 1999. Reducing inequalities and strengthening health care systems, especially in the face of Covid-19, is essential for ending these preventable childhood deaths and for ensuring that no child is left behind.