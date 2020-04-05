Covid-19: Kenya records 329 recoveries, 176 new cases

Covid 19 Time Series

Kenya has recorded 329 recoveries from the Covid-19 disease and 176 new cases, the Ministry of Health has announced. The country's total caseload now stands at 35,969 after 4,115 samples were tested in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s cumulative tests so far to 494, 560.In a statement released by the Ministry on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe () said of the new recoveries, 43 were from the home-based care programme while 286 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,442.

In terms of gender, 132 are male and 44 are female while the youngest case is three-month-old and the oldest is aged 75. Of the new cases, 171 are Kenyans while five are foreigners. On a sad note, Kagwe said three patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 619. Nairobi leads with 32, Nakuru 29, Mombasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii 9, Kiambu 7, Garissa 6, Nyeri 6, Kisumu 6, Migori 6, ViHIGA 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Kwale 5, Meru 5, Narok 3, Kericho 2, Nyandarua 2, Busia 2, Kitui 2, Muranga 1, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Embu 1, Machakos 1 and Baringo 1.The 32 new cases in Nairobi are from Starehere (9), Dagoretti North, Embakasi East, Kasarani and Westland have (3) cases each, Langata and Roysambu (2) cases, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South, Embakasi North, Embakasi West, Kamkunji and Kibra (1) case each.

In Nakuru, the 29 cases are from Naivasha (18), Nakuru East (7), and Nakuru West (4). In Mombasa County, the 22 cases are from Jomvu (6), Mvita (4), Chamgamwe and Kisauni (7), Mvita (5), Jomvu (4), Nyali (3), Changamwe (2) and Likoni (1). In Kajiado County, the 14 cases are from Loitokitok (7), Kajiado East (5) and Kajiado North (2) cases.The ministry has raised alarm over the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) since March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.

Speaking in Machakos on Friday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi urged the police to ensure the unfortunate trend is curbed. Security forces should arrest GBV perpetrators and make sure they face the law,” she said. She pledged to build a safe house for victims of GBV in Machakos through partnerships with various stakeholders. “Locally, we are planning to build a place where victims of gender-based violence can run to, a place where they can find peace,” said the CAS