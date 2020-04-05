';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: Kenya records 329 recoveries, 176 new cases

By Mireri Junior | September 12th 2020 at 03:29:29 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 329 recoveries from the Covid-19 disease and 176 new cases, the Ministry of Health has announced. 

The country's total caseload now stands at 35,969 after 4,115 samples were tested in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s cumulative tests so far to 494, 560.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In a statement released by the Ministry on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said of the new recoveries, 43 were from the home-based care programme while 286 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,442.

SEE ALSO: Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

In terms of gender, 132 are male and 44 are female while the youngest case is three-month-old and the oldest is aged 75.

Of the new cases, 171 are Kenyans while five are foreigners.

On a sad note, Kagwe said three patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 619.

Nairobi leads with 32, Nakuru 29, Mombasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii 9, Kiambu 7, Garissa 6, Nyeri 6, Kisumu 6, Migori 6, ViHIGA 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Kwale 5, Meru 5, Narok 3, Kericho 2, Nyandarua 2, Busia 2, Kitui 2, Muranga 1, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Embu 1, Machakos 1 and Baringo 1.

The 32 new cases in Nairobi are from Starehere (9), Dagoretti North, Embakasi East, Kasarani and Westland have (3) cases each, Langata and Roysambu (2) cases, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South, Embakasi  North, Embakasi West, Kamkunji and Kibra (1) case each.

SEE ALSO: Who will tell me what killed my husband?

In Nakuru, the 29 cases are from Naivasha (18), Nakuru East (7), and Nakuru West (4).

In Mombasa County, the 22 cases are from Jomvu (6), Mvita (4), Chamgamwe and Kisauni (7), Mvita (5), Jomvu (4), Nyali (3), Changamwe (2) and Likoni (1).

In Kajiado County, the 14 cases are from Loitokitok (7), Kajiado East (5) and Kajiado North (2) cases.

Gender-based violence

The ministry has raised alarm over the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) since March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.

SEE ALSO: Head coach Steven Pollack takes break from Gor Mahia

Speaking in Machakos on Friday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi urged the police to ensure the unfortunate trend is curbed.

Security forces should arrest GBV perpetrators and make sure they face the law,” she said.

She pledged to build a safe house for victims of GBV in Machakos through partnerships with various stakeholders.

“Locally, we are planning to build a place where victims of gender-based violence can run to, a place where they can find peace,” said the CAS

Related Topics
Covid-19 New recoveries Ministry of Health
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
Njuri Ncheke elders suspend Governor Muthomi Njuki's rank

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand
Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

LATEST STORIES

Mbadi: Obado's impeachment has Raila's blessing
Mbadi: Obado's impeachment has Raila's blessing

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Woman does hard labour to crash stones, help payment of hubby cancer treatment

Woman does hard labour to crash stones, help payment of hubby cancer treatment
Simon Oyeng’ 4 hours ago
Uhuru gamble with soldiers confounds friend and foe

Uhuru gamble with soldiers confounds friend and foe
Standard Team 7 hours ago
Who will tell me what killed my husband?

Who will tell me what killed my husband?
Gloria Aradi 7 hours ago
Omwenga girlfriend talks about lover’s last moments

Omwenga girlfriend talks about lover’s last moments
Hudson Gumbihi 7 hours ago

Read More

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

Health & Science

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand
Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet

Health & Science

Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet

Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet
Uhuru opens KU referral hospital

Health & Science

Uhuru opens KU referral hospital

Uhuru touts partnerships between referral and county hospitals
Patients forced to leave as medics strike at Kabarnet Hospital

Health & Science

Patients forced to leave as medics strike at Kabarnet Hospital

Services paralysed at Kabarnet Hospital, patients forced to leave as medics down tools
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.