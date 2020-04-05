Covid-19: Kenya records 329 recoveries, 176 new cases

Covid 19 Time Series
In terms of gender, 132 are male and 44 are female while the youngest case is three-month-old and the oldest is aged 75. Of the new cases, 171 are Kenyans while five are foreigners. On a sad note, Kagwe said three patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya's fatalities to 619. Nairobi leads with 32, Nakuru 29, Mombasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii 9, Kiambu 7, Garissa 6, Nyeri 6, Kisumu 6, Migori 6, ViHIGA 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Kwale 5, Meru 5, Narok 3, Kericho 2, Nyandarua 2, Busia 2, Kitui 2, Muranga 1, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Embu 1, Machakos 1 and Baringo 1.
In Nakuru, the 29 cases are from Naivasha (18), Nakuru East (7), and Nakuru West (4). In Mombasa County, the 22 cases are from Jomvu (6), Mvita (4), Chamgamwe and Kisauni (7), Mvita (5), Jomvu (4), Nyali (3), Changamwe (2) and Likoni (1). In Kajiado County, the 14 cases are from Loitokitok (7), Kajiado East (5) and Kajiado North (2) cases. Gender-based violence The ministry has raised alarm over the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) since March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.
Speaking in Machakos on Friday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi urged the police to ensure the unfortunate trend is curbed. Security forces should arrest GBV perpetrators and make sure they face the law," she said. She pledged to build a safe house for victims of GBV in Machakos through partnerships with various stakeholders. "Locally, we are planning to build a place where victims of gender-based violence can run to, a place where they can find peace," said the CAS