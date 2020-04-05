';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chinese virologist breaks cover to claim she has proof coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

By Mirror | September 12th 2020 at 01:12:09 GMT +0300

Nearly one million people have died since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. [AFP]

A Chinese virologist claims coronavirus was created in lab in Wuhan - and has vowed to publish proof that backs up her allegations.

Dr Li Meng-Yan, a researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, had previously accused Beijing of covering up the outbreak in Wuhan.

The whistleblower says she was among the first people in China to study the pneumonia-like illness after it emerged in eastern China late last year.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

But as cases appeared rose exponentially, she was told to "keep silent and be careful".

SEE ALSO: Africa has dodged the virus bullet but has to keep every key lesson

"'We will get in trouble and we'll be disappeared'," her supervisor reportedly said. 

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women yesterday, Dr Li said she has evidence that the deadly virus was manmade.

She explained: "The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint.

"Based on this you can identify these things.

"I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it.

SEE ALSO: Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

"Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself."

Dr Li fled to the US from Hong Kong earlier this year alleging that Beijing had attempted to silence her.

She previously claimed that the virus, which has killed an estimated 913,290 people worldwide, came from a People's Liberation Army (PLA) facility. 

During her research, she claims, she traced the outbreak to the PLA, Taiwan News reports.

But according to Li, Chinese authorities attempted to discredit her even before she fled the country.

SEE ALSO: Strongman regimes display weakness in Covid response

"They deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumours about me," she said.

"That I'm a liar, I don't know anything, I just killed a hamster in the lab.

"They will try to control my family and friends and then suddenly I don't exist."

Officials in China have strenuously denied the allegations made by Li and say that the WHO has stated that virus was not manmade

Scientists who have studied the genetic sequence have said that the virus most likely developed in bats before jumping to human.

Related Topics
Public Health Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
Search begins for bodies of 50 killed in Congo mine collapse

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Questions over Russia vaccine study 'inconsistencies'
Questions over Russia vaccine study 'inconsistencies'

LATEST STORIES

Is Tharaka Nithi governor taking over following Muthomi Njuki woes?
Is Tharaka Nithi governor taking over following Muthomi Njuki woes?

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Woman does hard labour to crash stones, help payment of hubby cancer treatment

Woman does hard labour to crash stones, help payment of hubby cancer treatment
Simon Oyeng’ 2 hours ago
Uhuru gamble with soldiers confounds friend and foe

Uhuru gamble with soldiers confounds friend and foe
Standard Team 5 hours ago
Who will tell me what killed my husband?

Who will tell me what killed my husband?
Gloria Aradi 5 hours ago
Omwenga girlfriend talks about lover’s last moments

Omwenga girlfriend talks about lover’s last moments
Hudson Gumbihi 5 hours ago

Read More

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

Health & Science

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand

Seven counties have met 300-bed demand
Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet

Health & Science

Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet

Queries over Badi slot in Cabinet
Uhuru opens KU referral hospital

Health & Science

Uhuru opens KU referral hospital

Uhuru touts partnerships between referral and county hospitals
Patients forced to leave as medics strike at Kabarnet Hospital

Health & Science

Patients forced to leave as medics strike at Kabarnet Hospital

Services paralysed at Kabarnet Hospital, patients forced to leave as medics down tools
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.