Eight more die as 104 people test positive for Covid-19

Health CAS Rashid Aman addressing the press.

Covid 19 Time Series

Eight patients have succumbed to Covid-19 raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 607. 74 others were discharged from hospitals and home-based care programme bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,557. Of those, 41 were from the home-based care programme, while 33 were discharged from various health facilities. Health CAS Rashid Aman, while addressing the press at Afya House on Wednesday, announced that the country had also recorded 104 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours from 2,285 samples tested.So far, cumulative infections now stand at 35,460 and tests at 481,982.

The Health CAS highlighted that there has been remarkable progress with regards to the recovery of patients but stigmatization against Covid-19 victims was still engraved in the society. “Our surveillance teams have observed that there has been some level of stigmatization against people who have been discharged from the isolation and quarantine facilities,” he said. More Follows...