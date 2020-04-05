';
Eight more die as 104 people test positive for Covid-19

By Mercy Asamba | September 9th 2020 at 03:51:37 GMT +0300

Health CAS Rashid Aman addressing the press.

Eight patients have succumbed to Covid-19 raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 607. 74 others were discharged from hospitals and home-based care programme bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,557.

Of those, 41 were from the home-based care programme, while 33 were discharged from various health facilities.

Health CAS Rashid Aman, while addressing the press at Afya House on Wednesday, announced that the country had also recorded 104 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours from 2,285 samples tested.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

So far, cumulative infections now stand at 35,460 and tests at 481,982.

SEE ALSO: Local exporters turn to virtual marketing to woo EU buyers

The Health CAS highlighted that there has been remarkable progress with regards to the recovery of patients but stigmatization against Covid-19 victims was still engraved in the society.

 “Our surveillance teams have observed that there has been some level of stigmatization against people who have been discharged from the isolation and quarantine facilities,” he said.

More Follows...

Small businesses plan to defeat razing virus
Small businesses plan to defeat razing virus

Eight more die as 104 people test positive for Covid-19
Eight more die as 104 people test positive for Covid-19

How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes

How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes
Dominic Omondi 11 hours ago
Five businessmen win Sh14m in new KTN show

Five businessmen win Sh14m in new KTN show
Peter Theuri 16 hours ago
Court sides with firm in rental tax dispute with KRA

Court sides with firm in rental tax dispute with KRA
Evelyne Kwambika 16 hours ago
Gikomba fires did not kill my business dream

Gikomba fires did not kill my business dream
Jeckonia Otieno 16 hours ago

MP proposes Bill to fix healthcare

Health & Science

MP proposes Bill to fix healthcare

Bill proposes new body to accredit referral hospitals
Combination of drugs effective against Covid

Health & Science

Combination of drugs effective against Covid

Study: Vitamin D3 mixed with hydroxychloroquine shows potential in treating COVID-19
Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Health & Science

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise by 151, no deaths

Health & Science

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise by 151, no deaths

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise by 151, no deaths
