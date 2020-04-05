Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hours

SEE ALSO: Uhuru reverses communication on Ministry of Health AppointmentsOn a positive note, 156 patients recovered with 113 on the home-based care programme while 43 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,590. In county distribution, Nairobi leads with 56 cases, Machakos 24, Kajiado 15, Uasin Gisgu 14, TaitA Taveta 11, Nakuru 8, Busia 6, Kiambu 5, Kilifi 5, Mombasa, 4, Turkana 4, Lamu 4, Nyandarua 2. Kisumu, Nyeri, Makueni, Garissa Meru and Kirinyaga counties have one case each. On a sad note, five patients succumbed to the disease bring the total number of deaths to 572.
