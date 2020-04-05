Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hours

Kenya has recorded 164 more Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 33, 794. In a statement sent by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the ministry tested 3,009 samples taking the country’s cumulative tests to 445, 722. Of the new cases, 158 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 90 are male and 74 are female while the youngest case is six-month-old and the oldest is aged 89.

SEE ALSO: Uhuru reverses communication on Ministry of Health Appointments

On a positive note, 156 patients recovered with 113 on the home-based care programme while 43 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,590. In county distribution, Nairobi leads with 56 cases, Machakos 24, Kajiado 15, Uasin Gisgu 14, TaitA Taveta 11, Nakuru 8, Busia 6, Kiambu 5, Kilifi 5, Mombasa, 4, Turkana 4, Lamu 4, Nyandarua 2. Kisumu, Nyeri, Makueni, Garissa Meru and Kirinyaga counties have one case each. On a sad note, five patients succumbed to the disease bring the total number of deaths to 572.More to follow...

SEE ALSO: Did Kenya miss its own Covid-19 peak?