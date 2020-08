Kenya on Tuesday reported an increase of its Covid-19 cases by 271, the Health Ministry announced in a televised press conference, as it cautiously lauded containment measures for slowing the spread of the virus. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Amansaid it was too early to make a determination that Kenya was flattening its infection curve as the number of tests kept fluctuating. The new cases are from some 4019 samples tested in the past 24 hours. This now takes the country’s case load to 30,636.

Covid 19 Time Series

CAS Aman said 208 patients had recovered in the past day. However, five more patients succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities to 478.