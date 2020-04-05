SEE ALSO: Community health workers’ role in fight against pandemicAccording to the report, detection dogs can be trained in a week to discriminate between samples of people infected and non-infected by Covid-19. Saliva samples and tracheobronchial secretion samples were collected from hospitalised Covid-19 patients that showed clinical symptoms and were diagnosed as SARS-CoV-2 positive using nasopharyngeal swab samples. Negative control samples were obtained from negative people with no previous history of Covid-19, and the individuals did not have any history of a recent cold or infection. The study shows that analysis for accuracy and precision revealed a diagnostic sensitivity of 82.63 per cent and a high diagnostic specificity of 96.35 per cent for all dogs. All dogs had a high diagnostic specificity with a small range in variation, which could be important for population screening to avoid false-positive results. To avoid a bias concerning hospital-specific smells, positive samples were obtained from two different hospitals to include a variation in a covariate factor, and this appears to have not influenced the results.
Since dogs are susceptible to coronavirus, all samples from Covid-19 patients were inactivated to protect the dogs and their handlers from infection during training. "Presentation of samples to the dogs was conducted via a device called Detection Dog Training System, which can present samples in a randomised automated manner," the study says. For each trial run, only one hole presented a SARS-CoV-2 positive sample at a time while the other six holes presented negative samples. After a successful indication of the hole with the positive sample, the dog was automatically rewarded by the device with food or a ball.