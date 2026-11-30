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Participants during a marathon ahead of the World Aids Day celebrations in Nairobi on November 29, 2026. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Many of the lessons from the HIV prevention revolution mirrors a story of scientific progress struggling to catch up with the realities of public health. Successive innovations including condoms, voluntary testing, antiretroviral treatment and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) have transformed what is medically possible. However, new infections persist, especially among populations who have inequitable access to health services. Today, there is yet another scientific development that offers an opportunity to put an end to this trend. Whether it delivers lasting impact, however, depends on the extent to which governments are able to transform biomedical innovation into equitable and sustainable access.

Lenacapavir, twice-a-year injectable HIV prevention medicine, represents a significant advance. Clinical trial data establish lenacapavir as a highly promising addition to current HIV prevention strategies. The drug decreases the daily medication-taking burden unlike the traditional oral PrEP. This is significant for people who may face stigma, privacy issues, pill fatigue or who may have problems upholding daily medication. The World Health Organization recommended it as an added HIV prevention option in combination prevention in July 2025.

Kenya was one of the first countries to implement this innovation. In February, 2026, the Ministry of Health officially introduced lenacapavir across high burden counties. This was a significant accomplishment. Nonetheless, the introduction of a medicine and its achievement of population-level impact are fundamentally different milestones. A national launch establishes programme's availability on the national scale; it does not automatically establish sustained coverage, continuity of supply or equitable distribution. The central question, therefore, is whether the government can make it possible for everyone who needs lenacapavir to have it regularly, without discrimination, irrespective of their location.

A report by the Global Fund in September 2026 indicated that demand for lenacapavir was exceptionally high in Africa. The organisation identified procurement readiness, regulatory approvals, expanded manufacturing and generic supply as conditions critical to scaling access. This exemplifies a common global-health challenge: an intervention can be scientifically transformative while its accessibility remains constrained.

For Kenya, sustaining the rollout requires more than expanding the number of facilities. It requires trained staff, appropriate HIV testing, effective stock management, reliable follow-up, supply chain security, and decentralise delivery systems beyond hospital clinics. It is also crucial to track missed appointments, dis-continuation and potential HIV infections among users. Importantly, populations disproportionately affected by HIV should be meaningfully engaged in programme design and delivery.

This calls for sustained investment in community-based research, epidemiological surveillance, implementation science, and health economics. We need evidence on who initiates lenacapavir, who continues, which communities remain underserved and whether delivery models work equally well in urban and rural settings. We must also understand acceptability, barriers to uptake and the practical costs of delivering the intervention through existing health facilities. Such evidence should inform decisions as implementation expands.

Also, Kenya must establish sustainable domestic financing structures to bridge donor funding gaps. International partnerships have helped with the roll out in Kenya. Such collaboration remains valuable, but long-term access cannot depend entirely on external funding priorities. Prevention planning should be anchored on predictable procurement, transparent pricing, and domestic financing.

Ultimately, lenacapavir cannot independently end the HIV epidemic. It should complement, rather than displace, HIV testing, condoms, oral PrEP, treatment and other established prevention services. Its importance lies in increasing the options for people who require protection. This opportunity will only become a reality if innovation is anchored on research that guides policy, accountable implementation, reliable supply, and equitable delivery.

Kenya has proven to be able to move swiftly to introduce scientific innovation. The next challenge is to develop the financial, institutional, and research capacity to make sure innovation reaches all those who need it. Noteworthy, the future of HIV prevention will be determined not simply by what is discovered in laboratories, but also by who gets to lead, participate in, and benefit from the research enterprise.

Dr. Harry Asena Musonye, Biomedical Research Expert and Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Pharmacy, Anhui Medical University, China.