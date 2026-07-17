Kenya's new health policies are abandoning infertile Wanjiku

Imagine paying your monthly health insurance premium without fail, only to be told that your inability to conceive a child is a "lifestyle choice" not worth state funding. For millions of Kenyans, this is a punishing, daily reality. In our society, childlessness is a heavy, isolating burden that falls almost entirely on women, who face severe stigma, psychological torment, and marital rejection. Yet, this is no rare condition. One in four Kenyan couples struggles with subfertility – an overwhelming national crisis born primarily of untreated infections, severe endometriosis, and complex medical realities.