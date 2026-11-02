Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Githiaka savours sweet victory at VetLab course

By Mose Sammy | Nov. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Sweet Banana golf festival overall winner Muchau Githiaka. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Muchau Githiaka registered a superb score of 44 stableford points to outshine a packed field of 242 golfers during the Sweet Banana golf festival at the Vet Labs Sports Club layout over the weekend.

Playing off a handicap of 13, Githiaka delivered a masterclass performance to outclass a stacked lineup of contenders in the thriller festival now in its 12th edition. “Everything just clicked for me out there,” an elated Githiaka said.

“The course demanded patience and precision, but my short game stayed steady when it mattered most.” “Winning against such a talented and large field makes this win incredibly special,” he added.

There was intense action across all the divisions. As a youngster, Wahome Mutahi scooped the Gross title with a fantastic score of 74 gross, while also taking home the Nearest to the Pin award for men.

Securing the Men winner crown was Karan Singh with a sterling score of 44 stableford points with a better countback score over second-placed Joseph Kinuthia, while Woochul Lee rounded out the top three with 39 stableford points.

In the ladies’ section, Margaret Nyakang’o clinched the Lady winner title on a score of 37 stableford points to deny Joyce Mukua the honours, eventually, Mukua settled for Lady winner second place finish. Among the visiting golfers, Vincent Wang’ombe matched the day’s top score of 44 stableford points to claim the Guest winner prize, while Ken Mariga dominated the Sponsor’s division with 41 stableford points.

Senior golfer Nelson Nyoike took the Seniors’ award with a score of 37 stableford points, ahead of Mukhisa Kituyi, who finished in second place with 36 stableford points.

In-form junior golfer, Viaan Vajpayee impressed in the Junior category, picking up the trophy with 36 stableford points.

The commercials witnessed stiff competition too as Johnathan Barorot and Hellen Manyara bagged the Longest drive titles for men and ladies, a piece.

Vicky Karuga took home the Piga Mingi award as a consolation for the 20 stableford points she managed from her round.

Sweet Banana convenor, Kepha Bosire noted the success of the tournament saying; “The turnout was simply phenomenal, and the energy on the course was unmatched.”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sweet Banana Golf Festival Vet Labs Sports Club Muchau Githiaka Karan Singh
.

Latest Stories

Why mental health is vital for K'Ogalo fan Maina
Why mental health is vital for K'Ogalo fan Maina
Football
By Ochieng Oyugi
4 hrs ago
Trials intersex children undergo in quest for identity, acceptance
National
By Juliet Omelo
4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
Politics
By George Njunge
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The gambler: Running from his shadow? Sakaja seeks ODM shelter as critics close in
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
The gambler: Running from his shadow? Sakaja seeks ODM shelter as critics close in
Battle for Nairobi exposes cracks in opposition unity
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Battle for Nairobi exposes cracks in opposition unity
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
By George Njunge 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
The directors who never leave: Questions over EADB governance
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
The directors who never leave: Questions over EADB governance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved