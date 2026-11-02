Githiaka savours sweet victory at VetLab course

Audio By Vocalize

Sweet Banana golf festival overall winner Muchau Githiaka. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Muchau Githiaka registered a superb score of 44 stableford points to outshine a packed field of 242 golfers during the Sweet Banana golf festival at the Vet Labs Sports Club layout over the weekend.

Playing off a handicap of 13, Githiaka delivered a masterclass performance to outclass a stacked lineup of contenders in the thriller festival now in its 12th edition. “Everything just clicked for me out there,” an elated Githiaka said.

“The course demanded patience and precision, but my short game stayed steady when it mattered most.” “Winning against such a talented and large field makes this win incredibly special,” he added.

There was intense action across all the divisions. As a youngster, Wahome Mutahi scooped the Gross title with a fantastic score of 74 gross, while also taking home the Nearest to the Pin award for men.

Securing the Men winner crown was Karan Singh with a sterling score of 44 stableford points with a better countback score over second-placed Joseph Kinuthia, while Woochul Lee rounded out the top three with 39 stableford points.

In the ladies’ section, Margaret Nyakang’o clinched the Lady winner title on a score of 37 stableford points to deny Joyce Mukua the honours, eventually, Mukua settled for Lady winner second place finish. Among the visiting golfers, Vincent Wang’ombe matched the day’s top score of 44 stableford points to claim the Guest winner prize, while Ken Mariga dominated the Sponsor’s division with 41 stableford points.

Senior golfer Nelson Nyoike took the Seniors’ award with a score of 37 stableford points, ahead of Mukhisa Kituyi, who finished in second place with 36 stableford points.

In-form junior golfer, Viaan Vajpayee impressed in the Junior category, picking up the trophy with 36 stableford points.

The commercials witnessed stiff competition too as Johnathan Barorot and Hellen Manyara bagged the Longest drive titles for men and ladies, a piece.

Vicky Karuga took home the Piga Mingi award as a consolation for the 20 stableford points she managed from her round.

Sweet Banana convenor, Kepha Bosire noted the success of the tournament saying; “The turnout was simply phenomenal, and the energy on the course was unmatched.”