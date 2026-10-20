Muigua crowned new Nyanza Hippo Pot champion

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Windsor's Elvis Muigua celebrates with the 2026 NCBA Nyanza Hippo Pot trophy. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club’s Elvis Muigua ended John Lejirma’s three-year reign at the NCBA Nyanza Hippo Pot after producing a strong performance to win the 2026 title at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on Sunday.

Muigua returned a three-round total of 209, one under par, to beat a field of 66 amateur golfers and claim the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series title, which attracted some of the country’s leading players.

Railway’s Lejirma, who won the tournament three times before turning professional, had left the championship without a defending champion after his move to the paid ranks, opening the door for a new name to be added to the trophy.

Muigua laid the foundation for victory with an impressive four-under-par 66 in Friday’s opening round. He followed it with a level-par 70 on Saturday before closing with a three-over-par 73 in the final round to finish two shots clear of his closest challenger.

“I knew the opening round was important, so I wanted to start strongly and give myself a good position going into the remaining rounds. I stayed focused, remained patient when things became difficult and tried to avoid unnecessary mistakes,” Muigua said.

His consistency proved decisive as he held off Cedric Konzolo of Kakamega Sports Club, who finished second on 211 after rounds of 70, 71 and 70, one over par.

William Odek of Nyali Golf and Country Club completed the podium in third place with 212, two over par, after returning three successive rounds of 71, 71 and 70.

Golf Park Golf Club’s Josphat Rono and Geoffrey Karioki of Kisii Sports Club shared fourth place on 213, three over par. Rono carded 70, 71 and 72, while Karioki opened with a 69 before returning 73 and 71.

Kinyara Golf Club’s Joseph Kasozi and Golf Park’s Amos Odongo tied for sixth place on 216, six over par. Kasozi improved steadily to finish with a two-under-par 70 in the final round, while Odongo struggled with a 75 after opening with 70 and 71.

Nyanza Golf Club captain Julius Omollo said hosting the KAGC event had helped nurture local talent, particularly caddies who have developed their golfing skills while working at the club.

“The KAGC series has given our golfers an important platform to compete against experienced players and measure their progress. Our caddies have also had an opportunity to showcase their skills and demonstrate how far they have come through the game,” Omollo said.

The tournament also had an impact on the national amateur rankings. Muigua strengthened his position in third place on the KAGC standings with 1,074.50 points, behind leader Jay Sandhu of Muthaiga Golf Club, who has 1,535 points, and John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club on 1,133 points.

wonyango@standardmedia.co.ke