Kenya's finest Junior talents shine at Migaa

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Ashley Gachora in action. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenya’s future stars paraded their top game during the 5th Leg of the NCBA US Kids Golf Fall Local Tour-Nairobi at the 18 holes par 72 Migaa Championship course in Kiambu County on Sunday.

The tournament brought together more than 120 boys and girls for a day of competitive showdown, learning and family bonding.

The meet, supported by NCBA group in partnership with US Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF), is part of a structured developmental pathway to the Juniors.

It gives the young golfers regular competitive experience, Priority Status points and a chance to qualify for US Kids Golf international events, including the Regional Invitational and World Championship.

The Migaa course, designed by David Jones and set inside the 774-acre gated estate, offers a fair but technical test for juniors with its irrigated fairways, water hazards and challenging greens.

The Tour played in age-based divisions to ensure fair competition, saw Soni Tsorav clinch the elite boys 15-18 years’ category title after recording 76 gross, while Mutahi Wahome 78 gross and Amar Shah with 80 gross claimed the runner-up and third spots respectively.

In boys' 13-14 years’ age group, Peng Shuhan was the boy of the day taking the lead on a count-back score of 75 gross after tying with second-placed Joven Reel. Adam Nesbitt was third.

Ishaan Patel on 75 gross won the boys' 12 years’ group title ahead of Jerono Njuguna who had 84 gross for the runner-up slot as Mikhail Ladak came third with a score of 90 gross.

Cayleb Kebathi carded 81 gross to lead the boys 11 years’ age team while Keist Masika with 89 gross and Nathan Mwai on 90 gross, were the runner-up and third-placed respectively.

For the girls' 15-18 years old group, Shani D’Souza was dominant on 88 gross, Pearl Wanzau followed with 118 gross and the third slot was won by Kalendi Ndambuki on 122 gross.