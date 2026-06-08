Khanili fairest in Thika as Arsenal fans celebrate in Ruiru and Vet Lab

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Thika Ladies Open overall gross winner, Benta Khanili in action at the Thika Sports Club, June 6, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

It was a weekend of top-notch action as various courses across the country hosted different tournaments. Among them, 141 lady golfers descended on the lush fairways of Thika Sports Club for the highly anticipated Thika Ladies Open on Saturday.

In a thrilling battle for the top spot, Benta Khanili, playing off a handicap of seven, emerged as the star of the tournament. Displaying remarkable composure under pressure, Khanili carded an impressive 80 gross to claim the coveted overall gross title at the meet.

It wasn't an easy sail for Khanili within the elite Division A as Division A gross trophy winner Cherise Wachira, playing off a handicap of six, matched her card stroke-for-stroke, also finishing with an identical score of 80 gross.

Hot on their heels was the sassy Nancy Nyanchama, playing off a handicap of one, who secured a second-place finish just one shot back with 81 gross points. Britney Nyanchera and Naomi Kimata rounded out the podium finishes in third and fourth place, with 85 and 86 gross points, respectively.

Thanks to the countback rule, Adah Munyendo had the better of Joyce Kimondo, with both playing off equal strength off a handicap of 20 and similar scores of 90, with Munyendo ultimately edging out Kimondo to claim the Division B gross title.

In the Nett category, the scoring was spectacularly low. In Division A, Nett winner Betty Mutua, playing off a handicap of 17, returned a stellar finish of 73 nett, beating Joyce Kemunto on countback. Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairman KLGU, Mukami Wangai finished a single stroke behind the duo to claim third place.

Division B saw Maureen Wahome register the lowest nett score in the entire tournament, upon carding a magnificent 68 nett to secure a commanding victory. Wanjiku Njoroge was second with 69 nett, while Agnes Kuria claimed third with 70 nett.

Next door at the Ruiru Sports Club, the course was painted red and white as local golfers took to the greens for The Gunners golf day, a celebration of North London's Arsenal Football Club, who recently ended a painful 22-year wait to be crowned English Premier League champions.

Home golfer Matia Ndonga, playing off a handicap of 25, inked a spectacular 42 stableford points to claim the overall title and dominate the field of 243 Arsenal faithfuls.

The men's category saw fierce competition, with handicap 25, Maurice Mbuthis securing the Men winner title on a close 41 stableford points, followed tightly by Thagichu Kiiru, who managed a compact score of 40 stableford points. In the ladies' division, Lucy Wangari clinched the Lady winner prize with a score of 39 stableford points, beating Catherine Gitonga on countback.

Fidhelis Kimanzi of Kenya Railway Golf Club proved his mettle by taking the Gross winner title with a sterling 75 gross points off a handicap of one.

In the commercial category, Nathaniel Nguithi and Catherine Wambui bombed the longest drives, while Melody Kameny and John Kamenyi bagged the Nearest to Pin prizes.