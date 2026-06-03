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Soni celebrates Madaraka in style

By Maarufu Mohamed | Jun. 3, 2026
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Windsor’s Tsevi Soni in action at Vet Lab course, Nairobi, on Monday. [Courtesy, Standard]

Sigona Golf Club’s Tsevi Soni remained unbeatable after maintaining a three-day lead to be crowned the overall champion of the 5th NCBA Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship at Vet Lab Sports Club in Nairobi on Monday.

The youngster celebrated Madaraka Day in style by holding an impressive three-day performance lead from the opening round on Saturday, posting 72 gross and again taking the lead on the second day on Sunday, carding 73 gross.

So returned breathing fire to seal the final third day on Monday with 76 gross for a tournament total of 221 gross (+5) to secure the overall title in one of Kenya’s premier junior golf championships.

While Soni claimed the overall honours, the boys’ under-21 years old category title was won by Kevin Anyien of Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club. The championship attracted 84 juniors from six nations, namely hosts Kenya, Zambia, India, China, Portugal and the United States.

Anyien produced a strong final round of 73 gross to finish on a total of 227 gross (+11), edging out Sigona’s Hetansh Shah, who finished runner-up on 229 gross (+13).

In the boys’ under 16 years old category, home club’s Yuvraj Rajput closed with a round of 73 gross to claim victory on a total of 225 gross (+9), while Windsor’s Amar Shah finished second on 230 gross (+14).

Sigona’s Maryam Mwakitawa secured the girls’ under-21 years’ title after finishing with a total score of 244 gross (+28), while Muthaiga’s Hazel Kuria claimed the runner-up prize on 250 gross (+34).

The girls’ under-16 years’ division was won by Royal Nairobi’s Cherono Kipkorir, whose rounds of 79 gross, 74 gross, and 78 gross earned her victory on a total of 231 gross (+15). 

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