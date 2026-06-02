Omollo reigns supreme in Nakuru

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99th Coronation trophy winner Ebill Omollo in action on the par-five 16th hole at the Nakuru Golf Club, May 31, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

On a day when the notorious winds of the par-73 Nakuru Golf Club layout tested the mettle of East Africa's finest amateurs, Vet Lab Golf Club's Ebill Omollo delivered a masterclass in resilience.

Navigating the firm greens and challenging conditions with tact, Omollo carded a brilliant closing round 1-under-par, with a final 7-over 226 (78,76, 72) to capture his maiden podium finish and breakthrough victory in the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series.

For Omolo, the victory was sweet redemption after a string of agonizing second-place finishes in recent outings. "I came here highly motivated after good runs in Kiambu and many other events, but just hadn't managed to cross the finish line first," a beaming Omollo said after lifting the historic silverware. "The greens were exceptionally firm and dry, but I focussed on keeping the ball on the fairway and trusted my chipping and putting to seize opportunities. This win is a massive confidence boost."

Nonetheless, the elite clique of top-flight amateurs in the two featured groups went wire to wire in the final-day showdown.

With the day one and day two leaders, Alain Niyonkuru and Elvis Muigua crumbling out of contention, after a disastrous final day opening nines.

Omollo's triumph adds him to an elite list of champions, highlighting the incredible depth of this year's series, which has so far witnessed 10 different winners.

Also battling the speeds of the unforgiving greens, William Odek of Nyali Golf and Country Club, endured a rollercoaster weekend to secure the runner-up spot with a final score of 9-over- 228 (79,74,75) even after mounting a furious comeback, from tough opening rounds, intentionally racking up vital World Amateur Golf Ranking WAGR and KAGC ranking points.

The 2025 champ, John Lejirma didn't defend his title after transitioning into the professional ranks early this year.

Other former amateurs who featured prominently in the opening event KAGC event but have so far turned pro include Michael Karanga of St Andrew's - Ndumberi Golf Club, Joyce Wairimu of Kiambu Golf Club, Henry Kamau of Mombasa Golf Club, Sammy Mulama and Margaret Njoki both from Golf Park among others.

When asked about a potential jump to the professional ranks, the newly crowned champion remained cagey. "I will consult widely and assess where my game is at before making that call," Omollo noted.

His sentiments were echoed by Odek, who's desire is to polish his game and win more silverware first before crossing over into the big boy club.

Home club favourite, John Kamaisi couldn't impress his legion of fans after finishing eighth with a final 13-over 232(78,76,78).

In its subsidiary Bendor trophy, which was this year expanded to include up to handicap 28, saw a bustling field of 58 golfers, complementing the initial 104 who battled it out for the main Coronation silverware. NGC Vice Chairman vice-chairman, Stephen Mucheru, playing off a handicap of 14, was declared the eventual winner with two-round total of 150 (70,80). Michael Chege came in second with 152 (75,87) playing off a handicap of 17.

The event also marked the official debut of the newly-elected Kenya Golf Union KGU Chairman, Brian Akun, who commended the 162-player aggregate field. Alongside Central Rift KGU representative, Ian Bett, Akun praised the tournament's integrity, sportsmanship, and its vital role in upholding Kenya's rich golfing heritage.

Merit of players after coronation

Jay Sandhu - Muthaiga Golf Club - (2 events) 560 points John Kamaisi - Nakuru Golf Club - (10 events) 405 points Elvis Muigua - Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club - (6 events) - 374 points Junaid Manji - Sigona Golf Club - (3 events) - 350 points William Odek - Nyali Golf and Country Club - (7 events) - 341 points Amos Odongo - The Golf Park - (9 events) - 326 points Kamoza Longwe - Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club - (6 events) - 311 points Ebill Omollo - Vet Lab Sports Club - (2 events) - 280 points Felix Dusabe - The Golf Park - (8 events) - 250 points Rafael Leming'ani - Ruiru Sports Club - (5 events) - 232 points