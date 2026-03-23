Onsomu beats Railway course to retain United Kenya Club title

United Kenya Club Golf Day overall winner Noah Onsomu in action on the par-five 18th hole at Kenya Railway Golf Club, March 21, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Dual member, Noah Onsomu skilfully navigated the rain-soaked Kenya Railway Golf Club course, carding an impressive score of 39 stableford points to defend his crown during the United Kenya Club golf day over the weekend.

The wet course conditions pushed the 68-player field to its limit. The handicap 21 Onsomu registered the standout performance to secure a back-to-back victory by a single stroke.

“I told myself not to be greedy, play straight, and take my medicine,” Onsomu said during the prize-giving ceremony.

“I focused on minimising risks and managed to hit four or five greens on regulation.”

The tournament marked a significant milestone for the United Kenya Club, which lacks a private course of its own, hosts external events, and has seen participation jump from the three UKC members during the inaugural edition to 24 members this weekend.

While Onsomu bagged the overall title, FN Kung’u carded 32 stableford points to take the UKC second prize, as Phillip Mong’ony came in third with a score of 28 stableford points.

Leading the Men guest golfers was Samuel Muchemi with a score of 38 stableford points, with William Baraza taking the Men Guest winner second on a score of 37 stableford points.

Former Kenya one lady golfer, Wanjiru Karume, was declared the Lady Guest winner on a score of 32 stableford points, followed closely by Judy Kanji, who inked 31 stableford points.

At the Vetlab Sports Club layout, Vivek Vajpayee, playing off a handicap of 15, chalked a score of 39 stableford points to lift the Bidco Golf Day overall winner prize at the old par-72 course, tilting 7030 yards.

John Odhiambo won the Gross trophy.