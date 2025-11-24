Lee bags Royal Nairobi 2025 Captains' Prize

2025 Royal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC) Captain Willy Mastamet Prize overall winner Joo Lee in action, November 22, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Treacherous pin positions and tough course conditions could not stand in the way of Joo Lee as he cruised to the Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s 2025 Captain Willy Mastamet Prize victory on Saturday.

Windy but favourable weather held for the duration of the flagship Captain’s Prize meet week-long tournament, which saw massive fields: 264 golfers on Friday and a record-shattering 321 golfers on Saturday. The week-long schedule also involved 19 professionals, 42 senior members, and 225 golfers for the Clubnite.

This high participation across all categories was matched by stellar corporate backing from over 55 sponsors and included multiple hole-in-one car prizes, affirming the strong club-community relationship and celebratory atmosphere.

Lee captured the spirit of the week: “It was a fantastic turnout, and the competition was just as thrilling. Seeing the entire club and guests come together, from juniors to caddies, truly shows the spirit of golf at Royal Nairobi.”

In his quest for victory, he chalked a sterling score of 70 nett on Friday and spiced it up with an enviable score of 70 to wind up with a victorious fine tally of 135 nett.

To seal a splendid year with three major wins, which included the Royal Premier League, where he partnered with Charles Kariuki, and also the Royal mixed Foursomes alongside Stellah Murgor.

Captain Mastamet’s tenure saw significant achievements, most notably the successful hosting of the centenary Tannahill Easter Shield. During the tournament, the RNGC junior team claimed the category title, while the senior team placed eighth. Another key accomplishment was the successful Shs30 million renovation of hole number 10.

James Kounah, playing off a handicap of 22, came in second (73+70) 143 nett, followed by Hesbon Odumbe, who posted (69+75) 144 nett.

Bernard Kiraithe, playing off a handicap of 10, returned a decent score of (77+71) 148 nett to emerge as the Overall past Captain winner.

Leading in the ladies’ category was Christine Mweteli, playing off a handicap of 27, carded (66+67) 133 to claim the overall lady winner prize, followed by Christine Ondiba, also playing off a handicap of 27, who managed a score of (71+72) 143 nett.

Handicap 31, Bernard Odadi, chalked (75+77) 152 nett, overall Division Four men winner. Jones Ndombi bagged the Senior Men winner title with a score of (78+75) 153 nett, playing off a handicap of 20. Youngster, Cherono Kipkorir, playing off a handicap of 5, inked (74+73) 147 nett to take the overall Junior title.

Paul Ngugi, playing off a handicap of 4, won the Gross title with (79+75) 153 nett, with handicap 5, Charles Kariuki, coming in second with (77+80) 157 nett.

At the Nanyuki Sports Club, General (rtd) Peter Waweru survived narrowly to emerge the overall winner of the Captain’s (Michael Mwirigi) 2025 Prize.

Playing off handicap 7, Waweru brought home a better countback score of 38 points to claim the top spot, beating a team of 94 players in the tournament organized to bid farewell to the Club’s outgoing Captain Mwirigi, whose tenure of office came to an end.

He had tied on the same score with handicap 5 Roka Magar, who claimed the Category A Men winner’s slot, while handicap 22 James Ngatia recorded a count back score of 37 points for the runners up after also tying with third placed handicap 20 Wachira Munyoro.

Purity Githui, playing off handicap 16, carded 37 points to claim the Ladies’ title, beating handicap 26 Carol Kariuki to the runners-up slot by a single point difference.

Handicap 1, Charles Rob, was the top gross winner with 76 gross points, and the Guest winner on 35 stableford points was handicap 19 Allen Gichui from Karen Country Club.

In the Category B section, handicap 29 Suraj Bal stole the show with 45 points to win the top Men's prize. Handicap 33, Jedidah Njonjo, on 33 stableford points and handicap 41 Will Wambugu with 29 points were the Lady and Junior winners respectively.

Captain Mwirigi extended his heartfelt gratitude to the main sponsor, Maiyan Group of Resorts, ably led by Dr James Mworia, the Chairman, for their generous support.

“I sincerely thank all members for the confidence shown in re-electing me as Golf Captain for 2026. Your trust is deeply appreciated. To all golfers and participating reciprocating participants, thank you for turning up in great numbers and making the event a success. Finally, I warmly congratulate all the winners for their outstanding performances. Together, we continue to grow the spirit of golf and sportsmanship at Nanyuki Sports Club, “said Mwirigi.

At the Nyali Golf and Country Club course, handicap 22, Caroline Nyarandi brought a countback score of 40 stableford points to emerge the overall winner of the ICPAK Charity tournament, tying on the same score with handicap 29, Ayman Hassan, who was the Men's winner.

The tournament that brought together 140 players, saw handicap 20 Lawrence Gituma playing off, recording 40 stableford points for the runners up slot, while handicap 14 Truphena Oyaro, on a count back score of 39 stableford points and handicap 20 Irene Mokua, with the same score, emerged the lady winner and runners up respectively.

The Sponsor’s prize was won by Handicap 12 Daniel Karuga, who had a score of 36 points.

Ruiru Captain's Shield

Overall Winner, Fredrick King'e, Hcp 20, 42 Pts

Men Winner, Stephen Kungu, Hcp 15, 40 Pts

Men Runners Up, Elias Kiragu, Hcp 28, 40 Pts

Lady Winner, Milka Karimi, Hcp 23, 39 Pts

Lady Runners Up, Ruth Wang'ombe, Hcp 32, 38 Pts

1st Nine Men, Emmanuel Kabaki, Hcp 23, 24 Pts

2nd Nine Men, S G Njuguna, Hcp 16, 24 Pts

1st Nine Lady, Natasha Wambui, Hcp 24, 21 Pts

2nd Nine Lady, Ruth G Kamau, Hcp 12, 19 Pts

Gross Winner, Christopher Andrea, Hcp 0, 73 Gross

Guest Winner, Dennis Muchora, Hcp 26, 38 Pts

Junior Winner, Victor Ngugi, Hcp 16, 38 Pts

Div 2 Winner, Moses Muya, Hcp 29, 40 Pts