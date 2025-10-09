Nyanchama, Muthomi and Njuguini eager to make Kenya proud

Golfer Mercy Nyanchama in past action at Machakos. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kenya is preparing to host the East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) 2025, welcoming top female golfers from 11 countries in the region.

The tournament will take place from October 20 to 25 at the picturesque Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort (GVRL) in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The biennial competition will bring together teams from hosts Kenya, Tanzania (defending champions), Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, Malawi, Mauritius, Madagascar, Reunion, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

The Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) named a strong national team for the spectacular event on Wednesday, promising not just a high-octane competition but also a memorable cultural immersion.

"It is our great honour to welcome the region's best to Naivasha for what promises to be a memorable championship," stated KLGU chairperson Rosemary Mkok.

"Our goal is to showcase our Kenyan hospitality, the spirit of golf, and the unity that this event represents."

Leading the side with a blend of experience and determination are Mercy Nyanchama (Team captain), Kanana Muthomi (junior), and seasoned lady golfer Joyce Njuguini.

"It feels great to be called a team captain," said Nyanchama.

"My role is to ensure that if the team desires something, I communicate with the team manager or chairperson. Together, we strategise our game plan and support each other throughout this journey."

Kanana will bring youthful dynamism to the team as a rising star and member of the R&A-supported Africa High Performance Program (AHPP).

At just 13 years old, she will be the youngest player in the field, having recently gained regional and international exposure following her successful outing at the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC).

Completing the formidable squad is Njuguini, currently the top-ranked Kenyan lady golfer on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and the leader of the 2025 Golfers of the Year (GOTY) standing. Her consistent form and top amateur ranking make her a vital anchor for the team.

Beyond the intense competition on the course, the organisers have planned a vibrant range of activities for participants and supporters to experience Kenya's rich history and world-class hospitality.