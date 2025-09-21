Imbugwa jets off with Khwitsi Kandi win at Karen

Nicholas Imbugwa on the 10th hole during the Khwitsi Kandi golf tournament at Karen Country Club, September 19, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Nicholas Imbugwa achieved a superb score of 42 stableford points to win a return air ticket to South Africa, courtesy of Kenya Airways, during the Mulembe Khwisti tournament at Karen Country Club on Friday.

"Khwitsi Kandi" which means, "We are back again", the Abaluhya community. This year, the KCC welcomed the society back following the success of last year's tournament.

Reflecting on his victory, Imbugwa praised the course, stating, "The course was in great shape, although the dry conditions and strong winds made for a challenging round, but in a way, that's what makes this win so satisfying." It's on days like this that you really have to lean on your experience and trust your game. I just kept reminding myself to be patient, stay disciplined, and focus on one shot at a time."

Imbugwa outperformed the eventual Man winner, Felix Midikira and the Man winner second, MGS Chairman, Eric Nyongesa, while Patrick Karani was the Man winner third, also with a similar score of 42 stableford points.

Audrey Khaleji was bestowed with the Lady winner prize upon registering a score of 38 stableford points, edging out Lady winner second, Mildred Malubi, on countback. Michelle Muhanda was the Lady winner, third with a score of 37 stableford points.

Elite amateur John Lejirma chalked 70 Gross points to take home the Gross prize.

Isaac Kimani led in the sponsors category with 36 stableford points, followed closely by Daniel Salaton, who managed 35 stableford points. Victor Njoroge was third with a score of 32 stableford points.

Best among the visiting golfers was Andrey Efremov, who won the Man Guest prize with a score of a whopping 45 stableford points, ahead of the Man Guest winner, second, Willy Metto, who managed a score of 44 stableford points.

Phyllis Mwaura claimed the Lady Guest prize with a solid score of 40 stableford points, with the Lady Guest second prize being won by Winnie Njeri with a score of 39 stableford points.

Eric Liyala struggled the most on the course to earn the Best Effort title with a score of 14 stableford points.

Mose Cheboi and Peris Mwangi were the Nearest to Pin contest Man and Lady winners, respectively.

The Longest Drive Men title was won by MGS Captain, George Esuchi, while Lucy Wachira won in the ladies' category.

Also winning big was Raphael Manyasi, who was declared the Senior winner with a score of 40 stableford points.

"As we celebrate a truly successful season, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated members, generous sponsors, and esteemed dignitaries. Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our achievements," said MGS George Esuchi.