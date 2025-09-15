Mochanga retains the Commander Kenya Navy 2025 Trophy at Sea-Link

Mombasa Golf Club captain George Mokaya (left), LSK’s Debra Ajwang, Michael Sangoro and others with overall winner Joel Mochanga during the LSK golf tournament at Mombasa Golf Club, July 26, 2025. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Most often in golf, victory depends on pure luck and this time, it fell on Joel Mochanga, who survived narrowly to retain this year’s Commander Kenya Navy trophy at the par 71 Sea-link Mombasa Golf Club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 4, Mochanga braved a close challenge after carding a countback score of 35 stableford points to emerge the KDFGA Division A winner.

“It’s a great honour to be the winner again and I take this opportunity to thank my fellow competitors for their sportsmanship and camaraderie throughout the tournament," said Mochanga, who is also the Kenya Navy golf club captain.

"This victory is not just about me, but about the dedication, hard work and perseverance that have brought me to this moment. I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase my skills and represent Kenya Navy Golf Club with pride."

His challenge came from second-placed handicap 16 Lt. Col.Epapara Lagat, who was among those salivating for the top prize, but both tied on same score.

The day-long tournament was organised by Kenya Defense Force Golf Association (KDFGA) and hosted by the sitting Commander of the Kenya Navy, Paul Otieno.

A diverse field of 130 plus players from the home club, top amateurs across the country, business leaders, diplomats, other invited guests and military golf officers graced the field.

Feisal Mohamed, playing off handicap 23, brought a brilliant score of 45 points to win the KDFGA Division B category, beating handicap 24 Major Ken Kimundi to the second spot, while handicap 25 Lawrence Gituma emerged the veteran winner after producing 39 points.

On the Ladies’ side, handicap 26 Mesaidi Maarifa was declared the KDFGA Lady winner on 48 points and Faith Muteti, playing off handicap 16, claimed the runner-up slot with 41 points.