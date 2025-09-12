Golfers set for Navy tournament at Mombasa Club

Lady golfer Orpha Wamaitha follows her tee shot swing drive to the second green in a recent tournament at the Sea-Link Mombasa course. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Over 130 plus golfers are set for the Commander Kenya Navy Tournament set for the par 71 Sea-Link Mombasa Golf Club on Saturday.

This 18-hole stableford tournament is organized by Kenya Defence Force Golf Association (KDFGA).

It brings together a diverse field of players from the home club, top amateurs across the country, business leaders, diplomats and other invited guests.

Club captain George Mokaya said on Thursday the club has been working tirelessly to ensure the course was in immaculate condition for the tournament.

“Our team has focused on perfecting the greens, fairways, and general course layout to provide a challenging yet enjoyable experience for all participants. Hosting this tournament is a great privilege for us. The preparations are in full swing to accommodate the 130-strong field. We have ensured every detail is taken care of, from the course condition to the logistics and hospitality. We are confident that every golfer will have a fantastic time," said Mokaya.

“We extend our early gratitude to the Kenya Navy and all our esteemed sponsors for their support in making this event a reality. We invite all golfers and golf enthusiasts to join us for a day of exceptional golf and fellowship,” he said.

Major Joel Mochanga in action during a recent tournament at the Sea-Link Mombasa course. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenya Navy Golf Club captain, Joel Mochanga said the Commander Kenya Navy Golf Trophy is a significant and prestigious annual sporting tournament within the Kenya Defence Golf Association calendar.

“While it will be highly competitive, the tournament also serves as a key networking and camaraderie-building occasion, strengthening ties between the military and the civilian community as we expect a high-level attendance at the picturesque coastal setting," said Mochanga.

Last year's event was held at Nyali Golf and Country Club where home club’s Charles Rob clinched the best gross prize while Mochanga and lady golfer Orpha Wamaitha dominated KDFGA Division A Men and Ladies categories.

On Saturday all eyes will once again be focusing on Mochanga, Epapra Lagat and lady golfers Wamaitha. Faith Muteti and Mesaid Maarifa are other players to watch.

Elsewhere, Nyeri Golf course will host the 19th leg of the KCB East Africa golf tour also on Saturday as golfers continue to battle for coveted slots in the tour’s grand finale.

More than 250 golfers are expected to participate with action teeing off at 6:30am and resuming at 12:30pm for the afternoon session.

Club captain Jacob Nyaga said: “Our course is in pristine condition. Nyeri has become a hub for key golf events in the region. These series attract a large number of participants, so we can expect a good outing this weekend. It will be competitive, fun, and interactive.”

The regional tournament has so far traversed over 10 counties in Kenya and expanded into Burundi and Uganda while to date, the series has drawn more than 2,000 participants and impacted over 1,000 juniors through concurrent golf clinics aimed at nurturing young talent.

The action will extend into Monday, when more than 120 caddies are expected to take part in a caddie tournament, following the successful event recently staged in Nakuru.