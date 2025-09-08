Moreno wins big at VetLab tournament

Prince Moreno, the Ndemi Golf Festival overall winner, in action at Vet Lab Sports Club. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Ululations rent the Sports bar at Vet Lab Sports Club on Saturday as Prince Moreno was crowned the overall winner of the Ngemi Golf Festival.

Moreno, playing off a handicap of 27, chalked an enviable score of 44 stableford points to outclass a big field of 269 golfers who strutted the fairways in search of the array of prizes on offer.

"I've worked hard with determination to succeed, and above all, I've prayed," Moreno said.

"My tee shots, approach shots and strong short game, greatly contributed to my win."

In the men's category, the competition was intense. Ochieng' Abekah, playing off handicap 9, and Aggrey Sang, with a handicap of 20, tied for the top spot with 41 stableford points each, before Abekah emerged the winner on a countback score.

Jeremiah Kosgei finished third with a solid score of 40 stableford points.

The ladies' category was equally competitive. Junior player Wangari Kibugu emerged victorious, securing the top prize with a fantastic score of 42 stableford points.

Eunice Waiyaki was second with 41 stableford points, followed by Stella Nyaga, who had 40 stableford points.

Veteran golfer Charles Kamari won the Seniors' title with 37 stableford points, narrowly edging out Nelius Kariuki, who posted 36 stableford points.

In the guests' category, Faith Macharia matched the overall winner's score to be declared the Guest winner, also with 44 stableford points.

Meanwhile, a Kenya Navy's Joel Mochanga was all smiles after flooring 235 players in the First Assurance golf tournament at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

Playing off a single handicap of 7, Mochanga who has been absent from the podium for quite a long time, recorded a brilliant 6 over par 77 to emerge the gross winner in the day-long tournament.

“I’m so honoured to be standing here this evening as the best. I want to thank the sponsors, my caddie, the fans, playing partners and everyone for making this tournament possible. It was indeed through hard work, dedication and some challenges faced including difficult shots and close calls, but I was able to overcome all," said Mochanga.

In the stableford section, handicap 28 Harshil Shah brought an excellent 42 points to claim the overall winner’s slot.

The men winner of the Division A for those playing off 5 to 12, was handicap 12 Shem Tubei on 37 points, while handicap 10 Jimmy King’ori was the runner-up on a countback score of 36 points after tying with third-placed handicap 8 Qmbar Somji.