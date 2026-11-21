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Kibera Soccer Women goalkeeper Vivian Shiyonzo makes a save under pressure from Kenya Police Bullets players. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets FC routed Kayole Starlet 3-0 in a match played at the Police Sacco Stadium.

The victory saw the law enforcers return to the league summit tied on 24 points with bitter rivals Ulinzi Starlets who will be in action against Shabana Starlets on Sunday.

However, their stay at the peak of the table is not guaranteed for the soldiers could push them down to the second spot if they defeat their hosts at Awendo Green Stadium.

With Ulinzi Starlets keen to maintain their unbeaten run and enhance their chances of ending Police reign now in its third season, the law enforcers stay at the top could only last for hours.

Against Kayole Starlet, Police were the stronger side from the onset, dominating their opponents from the whistle. Their efforts paid off instantly as Faith Mboya put them in the lead in the first minute of the game.

Shocked to have conceded a quick goal, Kayole Starlet tightened their defence, ensuring that they denied Police any chance of scoring even as they tried to push for an equaliser.

They contained the goal-hungry law enforcers, but a lapse in concentration in the death of the first half would see Airin Madalina net a second for Police and her eighth goal of the season.

Madalina’s goal stretched Bullets’ lead to 2-0 at the break, giving them an upper hand going into the second half.

On resumption, Police continued to dominate the game, making it impossible for Kayole Starlet to create scoring chances.

Substitute Hadijah Nandago who signed for Police proved that she was indeed a good acquisition with her 80th-minute goal that stretched their advantage to 3-0 hence condemning Kayole Starlet to their fourth defeat this season.

At Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, top-tier returnees Mathare United Women FC edged out their hosts Trinity Starlets 1-0 to register their fourth win and consolidated their place in the top five.

Veronica Nyambura netted Mathare’s all-important goal in the 61st minute. They are now fourth on the table with 14 points from four wins, two draws and three losses.

Elim White Ladies FC held home Gideon Starlets to a 2-2 draw at the Raila Odinga Stadium, Homabay. The draw marked Elim White’s nine-match winless run that could force them back to the lower tier. They are currently stuck in the relegation zone with three points out of the possible 27.