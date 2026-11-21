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AFC Leopards defender Emmanuel Lwangu celebrates after scoring a goal during the match against Migori Youth at Green Stadium Awendo. [AFC Leopards Media]

AFC Leopards moved to the top of the 2026-2027 SportPesa Premier League standings after edging out Migori Youth 1-0 at Awendo Green Stadium yesterday.

Defender Emmanuel Lwangu once again scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to extend Ingwe's unbeaten run to eight matches and end Migori's impressive home record.

With the match seemingly headed for a goalless draw, Lwangu rose highest in the second minute of added time to meet James Kinyanjui's inviting free-kick, guiding a downward header past goalkeeper Victor Kamungo at the near post.

It was another important contribution from the defender, who also scored in Leopards' 2-0 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz in the Ingo derby.

The victory lifted Leopards to 16 points and the summit of the standings, strengthening their early title ambitions.

Migori, who were targeting their second victory of the season, were left disappointed after coming close to holding one of the league's leading sides.

Meanwhile, APS Bomet claimed the Forces derby bragging rights after beating Kenya Police 2-1 at Police Sacco Stadium.

Bruno Bunyaga scored both goals for Bomet to guide his side to victory, while Yves Koutiama found the net for Kenya Police.

At Kwale Stadium, Mombasa United and Ulinzi Stars settled for a 1-1 draw after first-half goals.

Rodgers Oporia scored for Mombasa before John Mwangi equalised for Ulinzi as both sides picked up a point.

Mombasa had gone into the match searching for their first victory of the season but once again fell short, extending their difficult start to life in the top flight.

Action continues today with Posta Rangers hosting Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium and 3K play KCB at Police Sacco. Shabana will entertain Mara Sugar in Nakuru.