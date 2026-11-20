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Darajani Gogo players line up before a past NSL match. [Darajani Gogo FC]

The long wait for the 2026-2027 National Super League (NSL) season could finally be over after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Darajani Gogo reached an agreement that paves the way for the competition to begin, ending weeks of uncertainty for the 19 other participating clubs.

The two parties signed a consent agreement on Thursday allowing FKF to proceed with the new campaign for the other clubs while Darajani Gogo retains its NSL membership as its legal battle with the federation continues.

The agreement, filed at the High Court in Machakos on Thursday night, is awaiting adoption by the court before the federation can formally lift the suspension that had blocked the start of the second-tier league.

In a significant compromise, Darajani Gogo will not be relegated pending the determination of its substantive application challenging FKF's decision to drop it from the league.

However, the agreement does not automatically restore the club to the 2026/27 fixture list, meaning its return to competitive action will depend on the court's final decision.

The development offers some relief to clubs, players and technical benches who have been left in limbo as the dispute threatened to derail preparations for the new season.

Darajani Gogo's case centres on what it considers inconsistent application of promotion and relegation rules by FKF during the 2025/26 season.

The club argues that the federation used the 2019 regulations to organise a promotion play-off from the NSL to the Kenyan Premier League but switched to the 2025 rules when determining relegation.

Darajani finished 17th in the 20-team league last season but maintains that it would have survived relegation had FKF applied the 2019 regulations consistently. The older rules provided for the automatic relegation of only the bottom three teams.

The dispute escalated on October 23 when the High Court granted the club permission to seek an order compelling FKF to reinstate it in the new season's fixture list.

The court also suspended the commencement of the NSL and preserved Darajani's status as an active member club until the main application is determined.

The parties were subsequently allowed to explore an out-of-court settlement, with Thursday's consent marking a breakthrough in efforts to unlock the stalemate.

Under the agreement, both parties will seek an early hearing of the substantive application to avoid further prejudice to Darajani Gogo. They have also agreed that the settlement is made in good faith to facilitate the development of football in the country, without either side admitting liability.

The consent further provides for no order on legal costs.

The latest development means the dispute will no longer have to hold the entire league hostage, with FKF now having a pathway to organise matches for the other participating clubs once the court adopts the agreement.

The court is expected to give further directions on the matter during its next mention scheduled for Wednesday, next week.

For FKF, the agreement provides an opportunity to rescue a season that has already lost valuable preparation time, while Darajani Gogo has secured protection against relegation as it pursues its claim.

The club has also maintained that it remains open to an amicable settlement but will continue with its court application if the negotiations fail.