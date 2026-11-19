Benni McCarthy was in no mood to entertain his critics after Harambee Stars suffered another frustrating defeat to South Africa in the second leg of their AFCON qualifier. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

“My whole career, when I go home, I put my head on the pillow, I sleep like a baby. My family, my life is complete. I don’t have to worry about hot water, but somebody else, maybe he doesn’t eat for two weeks, but he can quickly say, ah, that coach, tourist, or whatever,” these are the words of Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, as he responded to criticism over the loss to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.