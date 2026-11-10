Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya's Emerging Stars face stern Ivory Coast test in U-23 AFCON qualifying race

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s Emerging Stars training ahead of their  first leg of their second-round 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie vs Ivory Coast at Nyayo National Stadium [FKF] 

Kenya’s Emerging Stars face a crucial test on Wednesday when they host Ivory Coast’s Under-23 side in the first leg of their second-round 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm EAT, with the hosts hoping to take advantage of home support and secure a positive result ahead of the return leg in Abidjan on November 17.

The two-legged encounter presents Kenya with an opportunity to move a step closer to the continental tournament, with the winner advancing to the third and final qualifying round.

The Emerging Stars booked their place in the second round after overcoming Tanzania 5-4 on aggregate in a dramatic first-round contest.

Kenya made a strong start by securing a 4-1 victory in the first leg at Nyayo National Stadium on September 28, but were made to work for qualification after losing 3-1 in the return match in Dar es Salaam on October 6.

The aggregate victory, however, leaves Kenya facing a considerably challenging assignment against an Ivorian side that enters the competition at this stage after receiving a first-round bye.

Ivory Coast will be making their first appearance in the qualifying campaign, with coach Sébastien Bannier naming a 23-man squad featuring several players attached to European clubs.

The headline name in Bannier’s selection is Jocelin Ta Bi, who is attached to English Championship side Sunderland AFC. The 20-year-old forward is among six attacking options in the squad and will be one of the players Kenya’s defence must keep an eye on.

Bannier has also included Christ Tapé, who plays for French club FC Toulouse, and Eddy Doué of Portuguese outfit Estrela Amadora. Both players have previously featured for Ivory Coast’s senior national team, giving the young side additional experience at international level.

Other notable selections include Mamadou Koné of FC Lorient, Toumani Diakité of Czech side Slavia Prague, Valy Konaté of Belgian club Cercle Brugge and Bi Christ Hylarion Goore of KAA Gent.

The squad also reflects the Ivorians' strong European presence, with players drawn from clubs in England, France, Portugal, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Finland, alongside talent from the domestic league.

The stakes extend beyond a place in the next qualifying round. The 2027 U-23 AFCON will be staged in Egypt, with seven qualifying teams joining the hosts at the eight-team finals. The tournament will also serve as Africa's qualification pathway to the men's football competition at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Emerging Stars Ivory Coast Under-23 AFCON U-23 qualifiers
.

Latest Stories

Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
By Jacob Ochiro 3 hrs ago
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved