Kenya's Emerging Stars face stern Ivory Coast test in U-23 AFCON qualifying race

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Kenya’s Emerging Stars training ahead of their first leg of their second-round 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie vs Ivory Coast at Nyayo National Stadium [FKF]

Kenya’s Emerging Stars face a crucial test on Wednesday when they host Ivory Coast’s Under-23 side in the first leg of their second-round 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm EAT, with the hosts hoping to take advantage of home support and secure a positive result ahead of the return leg in Abidjan on November 17.

The two-legged encounter presents Kenya with an opportunity to move a step closer to the continental tournament, with the winner advancing to the third and final qualifying round.

The Emerging Stars booked their place in the second round after overcoming Tanzania 5-4 on aggregate in a dramatic first-round contest.

Kenya made a strong start by securing a 4-1 victory in the first leg at Nyayo National Stadium on September 28, but were made to work for qualification after losing 3-1 in the return match in Dar es Salaam on October 6.

The aggregate victory, however, leaves Kenya facing a considerably challenging assignment against an Ivorian side that enters the competition at this stage after receiving a first-round bye.

Ivory Coast will be making their first appearance in the qualifying campaign, with coach Sébastien Bannier naming a 23-man squad featuring several players attached to European clubs.

The headline name in Bannier’s selection is Jocelin Ta Bi, who is attached to English Championship side Sunderland AFC. The 20-year-old forward is among six attacking options in the squad and will be one of the players Kenya’s defence must keep an eye on.

Bannier has also included Christ Tapé, who plays for French club FC Toulouse, and Eddy Doué of Portuguese outfit Estrela Amadora. Both players have previously featured for Ivory Coast’s senior national team, giving the young side additional experience at international level.

Other notable selections include Mamadou Koné of FC Lorient, Toumani Diakité of Czech side Slavia Prague, Valy Konaté of Belgian club Cercle Brugge and Bi Christ Hylarion Goore of KAA Gent.

The squad also reflects the Ivorians' strong European presence, with players drawn from clubs in England, France, Portugal, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Finland, alongside talent from the domestic league.

The stakes extend beyond a place in the next qualifying round. The 2027 U-23 AFCON will be staged in Egypt, with seven qualifying teams joining the hosts at the eight-team finals. The tournament will also serve as Africa's qualification pathway to the men's football competition at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.