Olunga, Marcelo return to Harambee Stars fold ahead of South Africa duel

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Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga in action during their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match against Burundi last year. [FKF Media]

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga and defender Eric Marcelo Ouma have returned to lead a refreshed national team as coach Benni McCarthy prepares for a demanding double-header against South Africa in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign.

McCarthy has included new faces in his latest selection, including Slough Town captain Henry Ochieng, signalling his intention to widen his options as Kenya prepares to take on Bafana Bafana on November 13 and 17.

The first leg will be played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, before the two sides meet again at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium four days later. McCarthy has settled on a 24-man squad comprising three goalkeepers, nine defenders, four midfielders and eight forwards.

Olunga’s return is arguably the biggest boost for the national team, with the experienced striker having been absent after undergoing surgery in Paris for a serious pelvic injury. The Al-Arabi forward spent approximately five months on the sidelines, but his recovery now offers McCarthy an experienced attacking leader as Kenya seeks to strengthen its performance against one of the continent’s established football nations. Olunga is also two goals away from becoming Kenya’s all-time top goalscorer.

Ouma (Marcelo) is another significant returnee. The Raków Częstochowa left-back has been out of national team action since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in August 2025 while training with the Polish club. His availability provides an important defensive option, particularly given his experience and ability to operate along the left flank.

The coach has also handed another opportunity to Wrexham defender Zak Vyner, who returns to the national team fold after first receiving a call-up in May 2024 under former coach Engin Firat. The 29-year-old had previously joined Harambee Stars’ camp in Malawi ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers but could not make his international debut because his Kenyan passport and nationality-change documentation had not been completed in time.

Other players returning into the team include Alwyn Tera of Ararat-Armenia, Adam Wilson of The New Saints, Tulsa’s William Lenkupae and Gor Mahia defender Sylvester Owino. Stade de Reims midfielder Manzur Okwaro, much trusted by McCarthy, is also in the final squad.

Henry Ochieng’s inclusion is likely to attract scrutiny, given that Slough Town compete in the National League South - sixth tier of English football, raising questions over the midfielder’s selection ahead of players featuring at higher levels.

The additions give McCarthy more alternatives across the pitch, with the coach seeking to build a competitive squad from both the domestic league and the growing pool of Kenyan players based abroad.