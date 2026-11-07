FKF General Assembly resolves to expel Vice President McDonald Mariga and six other NEC members

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Police Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers escorting FKF Vice president MacDonald Mariga as he arrived at Three Steers hotel in Meru, the venue for FKF Special General Meeting on November 07, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) General Assembly has resolved to expel Vice President McDonald Mariga and six other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) following a Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Meru on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The Assembly, the federation’s supreme decision-making organ, resolved after considering allegations of serious and repeated violations of the FKF Constitution and applicable FIFA regulations relating to the conduct of the seven officials and their actions within the federation.

Those affected are:

McDonald Mariga Wanyama – FKF Vice President Robert Kenneth Macharia – Central NEC Member Bernard Korir Lagat – Upper Rift Valley NEC Member Violet Kerubo Momanyi – FKF Women Representative Collins Opiyo Kalee – Nyanza NEC Member Gabriel Mghendi – Coast NEC Member Daniel Akala Shikanda – Nairobi NEC Member

Among the matters considered was the purported NEC resolution of April 24, 2026, which sought the removal of FKF President Hussein Mohammed and other federation officials.

The Assembly also considered the officials’ repeated failure to attend duly convened NEC meetings, unauthorised communication on behalf of the federation and other actions deemed contrary to the FKF Constitution and applicable football regulations.

The General Assembly exercised its mandate under Articles 16 and 24 of the FKF Constitution, which provide for the expulsion of members and the dismissal of NEC officials.

Representatives of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) attended the proceedings, alongside Acting Sports Registrar Chacha J. Maroa and representatives of the State Department for Sports.

FKF said it remained committed to constitutional governance, institutional accountability and stability in the administration of football in Kenya. The federation added that it would communicate further on the implementation of the resolutions and the resulting administrative arrangements.

The decision followed a tense morning at Three Steers Hotel in Meru, where police were deployed to restore order as hundreds of people gathered at the venue ahead of the meeting.

The SGM, which had been scheduled to start at 9:00am, was delayed as security officers moved in to secure the premises and facilitate access for accredited delegates.

Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers entered the hotel as security personnel sought to remove individuals who had reportedly taken over parts of the premises. Reports indicated that hundreds of youths had gathered at the hotel before the security operation began.

A video circulating online captured FKF Vice President Mariga arriving at the venue in a police van. As the vehicle came to a stop, a man dressed in a blue suit appeared to confront him, prompting heavily armed police officers to intervene, chase the man away and escort Mariga into the building.

Teargas was also reportedly lobbed at the hotel’s main entrance as police attempted to disperse the crowd and secure access to the meeting venue.

There were further reports of individuals occupying different rooms within the hotel, with security officers moving to remove them from the premises.

The tense situation left some delegates struggling to access the meeting, raising concerns over whether all duly accredited members would be able to participate in the constitutional gathering.

Saturday’s unrest came a day after a physical confrontation was reported in Meru involving an FKF NEC member and two branch chairmen.

The two chairmen had reportedly visited the venue to assess preparations for the SGM when they were confronted by a group said to have been brought in from Nairobi. The confrontation allegedly turned physical, leaving several people injured.