Police lob teargas as FKF Special General Meeting erupts into chaos in Meru

Audio By Vocalize

FKF Special General Meeting convened at Three Steers in Meru disrupted as goons and others invaded the event. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Chaos erupted at Three Steers Hotel in Meru on Saturday as police moved to restore order at the venue of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Special General Meeting (SGM), with the crucial gathering yet to begin amid a tense standoff.

The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 9:00 am, had been delayed as security officers moved in to secure the premises and facilitate access for accredited delegates.

Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers entered the hotel as security personnel sought to remove individuals who had reportedly taken over parts of the premises. Reports indicate that hundreds of youths had gathered at the hotel before the security operation began.

A video circulating online captured dramatic scenes as FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga arrived at the venue in a police van. As the vehicle came to a stop, a man dressed in a blue suit appeared to confront him, prompting heavily armed police officers to intervene, chase the man away and escort Mariga into the building.

Teargas was also lobbed at the hotel's main entrance as police attempted to disperse the crowd and secure access to the meeting venue.

"The FKF Special General Meeting (SGM) in Meru is yet to commence following an incident involving officers from the Police Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), who discharged teargas into the meeting venue as delegates sat awaiting the start of proceedings," read a statement from FKF.

There were further reports of individuals occupying different rooms within the hotel, with security officers moving to remove them from the premises.

The tense situation left some delegates struggling to access the meeting, raising concerns over whether all duly accredited members would be able to participate in the constitutional gathering.

Mohamed and his NEC faction were already at the venue raising questions about the presence of the goons and in whose interests they were acting.

On Mohammed’s side, there's Charles Njagi representing the Eastern region, Ahmed Qadar Dabar (North Eastern), Kaleb Amwayi (Western), Peter Kamau (Lower Rift Valley) and two co-opted members, Yussuf Abdallah and Ken Rungu.

Members allied to Mariga are Gabriel Mghendi representing Coast region, Dan Shikanda (Nairobi), Robert Macharia (Central), Lang’at Bernard (Upper Rift Valley), Collins Kalee (Nyanza) and Kerubo Momanyi (Women Representative).

Saturday's unrest came a day after a physical confrontation was reported in Meru involving an FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) member and two branch chairmen.

The two chairmen had reportedly visited the venue to assess preparations for the SGM when they were confronted by a group said to have been brought in from Nairobi. The confrontation allegedly turned physical, leaving several people injured.

The latest developments have cast uncertainty over the proceedings of the SGM, which is expected to determine the fate of several NEC members amid the federation's prolonged leadership dispute.

FIFA and other football stakeholders are also represented at the gathering as observers, with FKF having confirmed that representatives from FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the government would attend.

At the centre of the meeting is a proposal to consider the conduct of seven NEC members, including FKF Deputy President McDonald Mariga, against the backdrop of the prolonged fallout between him and federation president Hussein Mohammed.

A two-thirds majority of delegates present is required to remove an NEC member.

However, before delegates can deliberate on the agenda, security at Three Steers Hotel remains the immediate concern. The meeting cannot proceed normally until accredited representatives are able to access the venue and order is restored.

The SGM takes place against the backdrop of a deeply divided federation, following the increasingly frosty relationship between President Mohammed and his deputy Mariga.

The year-long rift has affected the operations of Kandanda House and the running of the game, with its consequences potentially spilling over into Kenya's preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.