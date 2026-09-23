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Inside Kandanda House power struggles, court orders and internal revolt freezing the FKF Premier League

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 23, 2026
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“What’s so difficult?” Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed repeated the question on Monday as he sought to explain why efforts to resolve the federation’s deepening leadership crisis have repeatedly failed.

But the question is ironic. For while Mohammed was directing it at members of his own National Executive Committee whom he accused of refusing to attend meetings, Kenyan football itself is now facing a problem that appears increasingly difficult to solve.

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