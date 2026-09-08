Kenyan Job Ochieng scores, provides two assists as 10-man Real Sociedad edge Elche in five-goal thriller

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Kenyan forward Job Ochieng celebrates scoring once and providing two assists as Real Sociedad edged Elche 3-2 in a dramatic La Liga encounter on September 7, 2026 [Real Sociedad, FB).

Kenyan forward Job Ochieng emphatically announced himself on the La Liga stage, scoring once and providing two assists as Real Sociedad edged Elche 3-2 in a dramatic encounter on Monday.

Making only his second appearance for the Real Sociedad first team, Ochieng was directly involved in all three of his side’s goals and was named the official Man of the Match after producing a standout attacking display.

The 23-year-old gave Sociedad the perfect start in the 11th minute, firing home a powerful effort for his first professional and La Liga goal.

He was at the heart of the visitors’ second goal as well, capitalising on a defensive communication error between Pedro Bigas and goalkeeper Matías Dituro before winning possession and setting up Yangel Herrera to double Sociedad’s advantage.

Ochieng’s influence did not end there.

After Elche fought back to level the contest through Thomas Lemar and Fer Nino, the Kenyan was involved again in the decisive moment, providing the pass that allowed Luka Sučić to score a stunning 90th-minute winner.

The victory came despite Real Sociedad being reduced to 10 men after defender Jon Martín was sent off following a VAR review.

Sociedad had initially appeared to have extended their lead to 3-0 in the 62nd minute when Sučić finished a counterattack. However, the goal was ruled out after the review identified a handball in the build-up, with Martín receiving his marching orders.

Elche subsequently completed their comeback before Sučić's late strike secured all three points for the visitors and left the hosts still searching for their first victory of the season.

Ochieng's performance was significant beyond his goal and assists.

At 23 years and 233 days, he became the youngest Real Sociedad player to be directly involved in three goals in a single La Liga match since Alexander Isak, who achieved the feat against Alavés in February 2021 at 21 years and 153 days.

The achievement is particularly striking given how little senior-team experience Ochieng has had. His first-team debut came on Real Sociedad's trip to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid. For his second senior appearance, he was handed a starting role against Elche and responded by becoming one of the defining players of the match.

One goal, two assists, a Man of the Match award and a place in the club's record books made it a night to remember for the Kenyan.