Olunga, Okumu return to Harambee Stars squad for AFCON 2027 qualifiers

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Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga during a past training session. [FKF Media]

Michael Olunga and defender Joseph Okumu have returned to the Harambee Stars squad as coach Benni McCarthy named a 38-man provisional team for Kenya’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Olunga makes his return after recovering from a serious pelvic injury that kept him out for about five months and ended his previous domestic season in Qatar.

The Al-Arabi striker has already started his new campaign on a positive note, scoring a dramatic equaliser, and his return gives McCarthy an experienced leader as Kenya prepares for two important Group D matches.

Okumu has also been included after recovering from a serious knee ligament injury that kept him out for about six months. The Stade de Reims defender suffered the injury in his club’s opening league match before returning to full training.

His availability strengthens McCarthy’s defensive options as the coach continues to build his squad.

The 38-man provisional team also features three new faces in Kevin Wangaya, Louis Millard and Javan Ochieng.

Wangaya, who plays for Nairobi United, earns his first senior call-up after impressing at club level and during the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. He was named in the tournament’s Group Stage Best XI.

Millard, who plays for English EFL League Two side Swindon Town, has also received his first senior invitation, alongside Ochieng, who is on the books of United States-based Hickory FC.

McCarthy has retained a mixture of experienced players and emerging talent as he prepares for his first AFCON qualifying campaign with Harambee Stars.

Kenya has been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea.

The Stars will begin their campaign at home against Eritrea on September 26 at Nyayo National Stadium before travelling to Conakry to face Guinea on October 1 at the Stade du 28 Septembre.

Kenya already has an automatic place at the 2027 AFCON as one of the three co-hosts, alongside Uganda and Tanzania. However, the qualifying matches will provide McCarthy with an important opportunity to build his team and assess his players ahead of the continental tournament.

The coach has included five goalkeepers in Byrne Omondi, Faruk Shikhalo, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire and Caleb Kramer.

The defensive group includes Okumu, Manzur Okwaro, Stanley Wilson, Abud Omar, Amos Wanjala, Frank Odhiambo, Daniel Ayembe, Deon Woodman, Michael Kibwage, Rooney Onyango, Paul Ochuoga and Hannif Wesonga.

In midfield, McCarthy has selected Zak Vyner, Timothy Ouma, Wangaya, Chris Erambo, Duke Abuya, Marvin Nabwire, Austin Odhiambo, Zech Obiero, Will Lenkupae and Aldrine Kibet.

The attacking options are led by Olunga, with Mohammed Bajaber, Sharif Musa, Ben Stanley, Job Ochieng, Adam Wilson, Javan Ochieng, Louis Millard, Ryan Ogam, Micah Obiero and Lawrence Okoth completing the squad.

Harambee Stars squad

Goalkeepers: Byrne Omondi, Faruk Shikhalo, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire,

Caleb Kramer.

Defenders: Manzur Okwaro, Stanley Wilson, Abud Omar, Joseph

Okumu, Amos Wanjala, Frank Odhiambo, Daniel Ayembe, Deon Woodman, Michael

Kibwage, Rooney Onyango, Paul Ochuoga, Hannif Wesonga.

Midfielders: Zak Vyner, Timothy Ouma, Kevin Wangaya, Chris Erambo,

Duke Abuya, Marvin Nabwire, Austin Odhiambo, Zech Obiero, Will Lenkupae,

Aldrine Kibet.

Attackers: Mohammed Bajaber, Sharif Musa, Ben Stanley, Job

Ochieng, Adam Wilson, Javan Ochieng, Louis Millard, Michael Olunga, Ryan Ogam,

Micah Obiero, Lawrence Okoth.