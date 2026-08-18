Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

St Joseph's, Nyakach win to revive hopes of making knockouts

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Aug. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

St Joseph’s Girls Kitale’s Valentine Alivitza dribbles past two Nyakach Girls defenders in their national football final at Mpesa Foundation Academy. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National football champions St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale and Nyakach Girls yesterday won their respective pool matches to revive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2026 East Africa Games here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

St Joseph’s (JOGA) thrashed Tanzania’s Kilombero Secondary School in their third Group B match while Nyakach routed home girls Ziba 3-0 in Group A.

With the victory, JOGA are now second in their pool with five points behind Uganda’s Amus College, who have seven points.

Nyakach are also second in their group with four points, while Uganda’s Rines Secondary School top with nine points.

Against Kilombero, Conny Ayieko scored a brace, whereas Valentine Alivista, Mirriam Silali, and Flevian Khanteje netted one goal each.

St Joseph’s coach Francis Ojilo said his charges had improved from their first two matches, which ended in draws.

“I’m happy and motivated. I talked to the girls after registering two draws. The idea was to ensure that they are more composed in the goal and final third to get more scoring opportunities and I’m happy they implemented all that and we scored five goals,” Ojilo said.

In hockey, St Anthony’s Boys Kitale and Ng’iya Girls qualified for the semi-finals to keep Kenya’s hopes of bagging the regional crowns alive.

St Anthony’s, who are looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2018, edged out perennial rivals Ntare School 1-0 in their second Group A match to remain on top of their pool with six points. Delvin Memba scored the winning goal.

Friends School Kamusinga will be out to ensure that Kenya remains on course to recapture the boys’ title when they clash with defending champions Kakungulu Memorial from Uganda today. A win for Kamusinga will see them secure a last-four slot.

Ng’iya Girls advanced to the semis after a 2-0 win over Benjamin Mpaka from Tanzania to book a semi-final date with rivals Nyamira Girls.

St Josephs, who thrashed Uganda’s St Mary’s College Magunga 6-0 in their last pool match, will take on Uganda’s Kakungulu Memorial in the other semis duel.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

East Africa Games 2026 St Joseph’s Girls Kitale Nyakach Girls Football Kenya Hockey
.

Latest Stories

Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Brace for more pain at the pump as Epra hikes oil firms' margins by Sh7
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Oparanya, Barasa battle threatens broad-based unity in Western
Western
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
Obado denies involvement in Sharon Otieno's murder, seeks mercy from her family
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
By Wesley Abong'o 2 hrs ago
Inside Homa Bay political gang and its reign of terror on the opposition
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Mr President, will you ever crush goons?
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
1.5m Kenyans could face floods as Kenya, Horn of Africa stare at "super" El Nio
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved