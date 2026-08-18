St Joseph's, Nyakach win to revive hopes of making knockouts

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St Joseph’s Girls Kitale’s Valentine Alivitza dribbles past two Nyakach Girls defenders in their national football final at Mpesa Foundation Academy. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National football champions St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale and Nyakach Girls yesterday won their respective pool matches to revive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2026 East Africa Games here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

St Joseph’s (JOGA) thrashed Tanzania’s Kilombero Secondary School in their third Group B match while Nyakach routed home girls Ziba 3-0 in Group A.

With the victory, JOGA are now second in their pool with five points behind Uganda’s Amus College, who have seven points.

Nyakach are also second in their group with four points, while Uganda’s Rines Secondary School top with nine points.

Against Kilombero, Conny Ayieko scored a brace, whereas Valentine Alivista, Mirriam Silali, and Flevian Khanteje netted one goal each.

St Joseph’s coach Francis Ojilo said his charges had improved from their first two matches, which ended in draws.

“I’m happy and motivated. I talked to the girls after registering two draws. The idea was to ensure that they are more composed in the goal and final third to get more scoring opportunities and I’m happy they implemented all that and we scored five goals,” Ojilo said.

In hockey, St Anthony’s Boys Kitale and Ng’iya Girls qualified for the semi-finals to keep Kenya’s hopes of bagging the regional crowns alive.

St Anthony’s, who are looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2018, edged out perennial rivals Ntare School 1-0 in their second Group A match to remain on top of their pool with six points. Delvin Memba scored the winning goal.

Friends School Kamusinga will be out to ensure that Kenya remains on course to recapture the boys’ title when they clash with defending champions Kakungulu Memorial from Uganda today. A win for Kamusinga will see them secure a last-four slot.

Ng’iya Girls advanced to the semis after a 2-0 win over Benjamin Mpaka from Tanzania to book a semi-final date with rivals Nyamira Girls.

St Josephs, who thrashed Uganda’s St Mary’s College Magunga 6-0 in their last pool match, will take on Uganda’s Kakungulu Memorial in the other semis duel.