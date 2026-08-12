Meet Yiembe, the Kenyan referee who will officiate the UEFA Super Cup

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Kenyan refree Stephen Yiembee after a past CAF assignment. [CAF]

Kenyan assistant referee Stephen Yiembe is set to make history tonight by becoming the first match official from the country to take part in a UEFA competition when Paris Saint-Germain face Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup.

Yiembe will be part of an all-East African officiating team led by Somalia’s Omar Artan, who will be the centre referee for the clash between the Champions League winners PSG and Europa League champions Aston Villa.

The match will give Yiembe another major stage to show his quality as he continues to build a strong reputation in international football.

The Nakuru-born official will serve as the second assistant referee, with Djibouti’s Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed taking the first assistant role. Slovenia’s Rade Obrenović will be the fourth official.

Italian Marco Di Bello has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), with Spain’s Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez serving as his assistant.

Yiembe’s appointment is the latest achievement in a career that has taken him from Kenyan domestic football to some of the biggest competitions in the world.

He was among the African officials selected for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he was involved in two high-profile matches. He officiated Real Madrid’s meeting with RB Salzburg and Juventus’ clash against Urawa Red Diamonds.

The Kenyan has also gained valuable experience in major CAF competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and CAF Champions League matches involving leading clubs such as Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.

In 2024, Yiembe was also selected to officiate at the Olympic Games in Paris, further strengthening his international profile.

His UEFA Super Cup appointment now adds another important achievement to his growing list of honours.

For Kenyan football officials, Yiembe’s selection is significant because it shows that local referees can reach the highest levels when given opportunities to compete on the international stage.

The appointment also highlights the growing recognition of East African match officials, with Somalia, Kenya and Djibouti all represented in tonight’s crew.