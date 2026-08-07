England striker Toney charged with London nightclub assault

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Ivan Toney of England during the international friendly vs New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. [Richard Pelham/Getty Images/AFP]

England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault following an incident at a London nightclub.

The Metropolitan Police said Friday that Toney, 30, was charged on Thursday July 31 with assault causing actual bodily harm.

The force said the charge relates to an assault which reportedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub in the Soho district of central London.

Toney, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

The Sun newspaper reported on December 8 that Toney -- who was in the England squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals last month -- had been arrested after an alleged headbutt.

A spokesperson for Toney said: "Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court."