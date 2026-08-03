Cameroon first qualifiers for WAFCON quarter-finals

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Cameroon celebrate scoring against Ghana in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on August 2, 2026. [Abd El Kader Cherradi]

Cameroon became the first qualifiers for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-finals thanks to a 1-0 win against Ghana on Sunday, and a 3-2 victory for Mali over Cape Verde.

Defeating the Black Queens lifted the Indomitable Lionesses to six points after two Group D matchdays. Ghana and Mali have three each and eliminated Cape Verde none.

With Ghana meeting Mali in the final round of group matches on Thursday, Cameroon are guaranteed a top-two finish irrespective of their result against Cape Verde.

Cameroon edged Ghana thanks to a penalty converted by Marie Ngah after 19 minutes in Moroccan commercial capital Casablanca.

It was the third goal of the WAFCON for the 23-year-old Cameroonian after a brace in a 2-1 victory over Mali. Zambian Barbra Banda is leading the Golden Boot race with four goals.

The award of the spot-kick after the Egyptian referee went to the VAR monitor was controversial as big-screen replays suggested Ghanaian Benedicte Simon was not guilty of a handball offence.

Cameroon hope Ngah, who plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, can recover quickly after going off injured midway through the second half.

Ghana substitute Evelyn Badu had the ball in the net after 78 minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Later, goals from Oumou Kone (29 minutes), Fatoumata Niakate (53) and 40-year-old Fatoumata Diarra (79) brought Mali victory.

Eveline Varela (36) and Alivia Kelly (88) scored for Cape Verde.

Group A concludes on Monday in Rabat with leaders Morocco facing Senegal and second-placed Algeria meeting Kenya.