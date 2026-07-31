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Legendary Italian football defender Franco Baresi dies aged 66

By AFP | Jul. 31, 2026
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 Former Italian player Franco Baresi at a past Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, on December 15, 2024. [AFP]

Italian defender Franco Baresi, the captain of AC Milan in the 1980s and 1990s when they won three European Cups and six Italian league titles, has died at the age of 66, the club announced on Friday.

"Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is," AC Milan, of which Baresi became honorary vice-president in 2020, wrote on X.

A World Cup winner with Italy in 1982 and a finalist at the 1994 World Cup, Baresi is regarded as one of the greatest sweepers in football history.

AC Milan did not specify the cause of Baresi's death.

He had undergone surgery in August 2025 to remove a lung nodule.

"It will take me a little time to get all my strength back," he said shortly afterwards.

Born in Lombardy in May 1960, Franchino "Franco" Baresi joined AC Milan's youth teams in 1974, before moving up to the first team in 1978 ahead of his 18th birthday.

He then became a starter at 18 and captain at 22, noticed for his technique, anticipation and tackling skills, as well as his notable leadership qualities.

Baresi went on to form, alongside Paolo Maldini, Mauro Tassotti and Alessandro Costacurta, a defence feared by every striker in Europe.

He retired in 1997 after 719 matches with the Rossoneri, a record surpassed only by Maldini.

In addition to his red and black club jersey, Baresi wore the blue of the Nazionale 81 times.

But after a World Cup title from the bench in 1982, he did not make the trip to Mexico in 1986 following a disagreement with the national coach.

Penalty shootouts, in the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup and then in the final in 1994, shattered his hopes of another triumph.

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